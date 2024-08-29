FB pixel

New Fime center will test NFC ID document scanning

Hiring engineers for new Lille facility
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
New Fime center will test NFC ID document scanning
 

Fime is opening a new Technical Centre in Lille, France, and expanding its team with hardware engineers experienced in Near Field Communications (NFC).

NFC chips are built into a range of digital ID documents, including ID cards compliant with the EU’s eID regulations and the latest generation of biometric passports. NFC scanning, therefore, provides a way to communicate identity data with cryptographic trust assurances.

Fime’s RF Test Bench will offer complete NFC testing to support end-to-end design, development and integration of solutions. An unspecified number of NFC hardware engineers at the new Technical Centre will enable it to provide testing and consultancy to solution providers, terminal manufacturers, OEMs and others, according to the announcement.

“Developing innovative testing solutions is core to our strategy,” says Fime CEO Lionel Grosclaude. “By enhancing our offer, Fime now has the ability to quickly respond to ever changing market requirements with innovative NFC Test Bench solutions. This allows us to leverage our extensive experience to help our clients develop and launch cutting-edge payment solutions, digital identity and smart mobility products that meet the latest industry standards.”

Fime has also contributed to the development of specifications and certification programs as an Associate Member of EMVCo and NFC Forum, according to the announcement.

The testing company notes the move as part of its growth plan after it was acquired by Gallant Capital, along with UL Solutions’ payments testing business, and the two were combined. The firm was also accredited to NIST’s NVLAP program for biometrics testing at the end of last year.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

US trucking regulator creeps ahead with biometric ID proofing solution

To address what it says is “a significant increase in the occurrence of fraudulent” information being submitted by motor carriers…

 

Google to subpoena Clearview over Texas biometrics contracts

Google is about to subpoena records from Clearview AI to show its business relationship with four Texas law enforcement agencies…

 

Mastercard to launch passkey payments in India, tapping US$255B market

Mastercard will enable passkeys for payments in India, kicking off a global rollout. A release from the payments giant says…

 

HyperVerge only selfie biometrics provider to meet all RIVTD Track 2 benchmarks

HyperVerge has unmasked itself as the only one among 16 participating biometrics providers to meet all of the benchmarks in…

 

Idex Biometrics secures Visa certification, expands into Indian market

Idex Biometrics has obtained Visa certification for its Idex Pay biometric payment application, utilizing the Visa Biometric Sensor Standard (VBSS)….

 

MLB pushes ahead with biometric entry as teams offer free tickets for participating fans

Major League Baseball is continuing its push to deploy the biometric Go-Ahead Entry system at ballparks across the league, with…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events