New Fime center will test NFC ID document scanning

Fime is opening a new Technical Centre in Lille, France, and expanding its team with hardware engineers experienced in Near Field Communications (NFC).

NFC chips are built into a range of digital ID documents, including ID cards compliant with the EU’s eID regulations and the latest generation of biometric passports. NFC scanning, therefore, provides a way to communicate identity data with cryptographic trust assurances.

Fime’s RF Test Bench will offer complete NFC testing to support end-to-end design, development and integration of solutions. An unspecified number of NFC hardware engineers at the new Technical Centre will enable it to provide testing and consultancy to solution providers, terminal manufacturers, OEMs and others, according to the announcement.

“Developing innovative testing solutions is core to our strategy,” says Fime CEO Lionel Grosclaude. “By enhancing our offer, Fime now has the ability to quickly respond to ever changing market requirements with innovative NFC Test Bench solutions. This allows us to leverage our extensive experience to help our clients develop and launch cutting-edge payment solutions, digital identity and smart mobility products that meet the latest industry standards.”

Fime has also contributed to the development of specifications and certification programs as an Associate Member of EMVCo and NFC Forum, according to the announcement.

The testing company notes the move as part of its growth plan after it was acquired by Gallant Capital, along with UL Solutions’ payments testing business, and the two were combined. The firm was also accredited to NIST’s NVLAP program for biometrics testing at the end of last year.

