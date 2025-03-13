FIDO Alliance IDV Certification Program accredits Fime testing labs

An announcement from Fime says it has achieved full FIDO Alliance Identity Verification (IDV) Certification Program accreditation across multiple regions.

“Both the Fime EMEA and Fime Taiwan testing laboratories can now support identity verification vendors in certifying their Document Authenticity and Face Verification solutions, helping combat fraud while enhancing the user experience,” says a notice on Fime’s website.

Noël Catherine, SVP Services of at Fime, notes that “deepfake threats are evolving rapidly, making FIDO IDV Certification essential. Service providers must ensure their vendors offer robust, validated solutions that protect users and minimize risks.”

FIDO’s IDV certification program provides a standardized accreditation that aims to ensure remote digital identity verification solutions are secure, reliable and resistant to fraud. It strengthens key points of vulnerability in the onboarding and enrollment process to minimize security risks and create a seamless user experience.

Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CEO of the FIDO Alliance, says “Fime’s global presence provides stakeholders with local expertise in IDV evaluation, expanding its comprehensive suite of consultancy, testing and certification services across biometrics, authentication and digital identity.”

Shikiar says that FIDO’s IDV and biometric component certification programs are “key elements in our strategy to reduce the world’s reliance on passwords.”

Article Topics

biometric testing | biometrics | certification | digital identity | document verification | face biometrics | FIDO Alliance | Fime | identity verification | standards