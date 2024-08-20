FB pixel

Webinar with FIDO Alliance explores drivers for passkey adoption in the public sector

Register free for in-depth discussion on FIDO’s work ahead of Authenticate 2024
| Joel R. McConvey
According to the FIDO Alliance, more than 8 billion online accounts can now set up passkeys. Get up to speed on the passkey revolution with FIDO Alliance experts in an upcoming webinar presented by Biometric Update.

Register now for a session with FIDO Alliance CMO Megan Shamas and Venable LLP Managing Director of Technology and Business Strategy Jeremy Grant, featuring an in-depth discussion about FIDO’s ongoing activities with government bodies to establish passkeys for authentication.

The webinar will cover current drivers for government adoption of passkeys, what both state and local governments need to support their identity projects, and how passkeys fit into business and zero-trust strategies. It will also address end-user perspectives, communications strategies, and projected timelines for an adoption tipping point.

While new fraud threats such as generative AI are pushing organizations to adopt passwordless authentication at pace, each use case for passkeys brings its own unique challenges. For the public sector, maintaining trust is key, but user experience must also be a factor. Balancing security, efficiency and usability in trusted online authentication for government services is not simple. Yet the work of the FIDO Alliance in stewarding passkey adoption for public sector entities is making it possible.

Sign up to learn more about the FIDO Alliance’s efforts and case studies from government in our upcoming webinar. Posing questions and moderating will be Biometric Update Contributing Editor Joel R. McConvey.

FIDO announces agenda for Authenticate 2024

Organizations such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Sony, Visa and Yubico will be represented at the fifth annual Authenticate conference, to be held October 14-16, 2024 at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California.

Hosted on four stages, each dedicated to specific content tracks, Authenticate 2024 sessions will cover business case and ROI for passkeys, technical fundamentals and features of passkeys, UX fundamentals of passkeys, identity verification fundamentals, passkeys for consumers and passkeys for enterprise, passkeys for government use cases and policy, passkeys for payments, IAM fundamentals, complementary technologies and standards, and “The Passwordless Vision and the Future of Passkeys”

The event will also provide ample networking opportunities and chances to connect with FIDO Alliance members.

