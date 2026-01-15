HID, Ory partner on FIDO-based, one-credential identity platform for unified access

Texas-headquartered biometrics and identity security vendor HID, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy, is partnering with Ory, a Scottsdale, Arizona firm that provides identity and access management (IAM) software. A release says the strategic partnership will deliver a “next-generation FIDO2-based enterprise identity platform” – claimed as the first of the “converged physical and digital era.”

The combined IAM offering, which is designed for large enterprises in highly regulated sectors, will enable unified physical and digital access through one credential that supports VPN, cloud applications, legacy environments and physical entry points. Passwordless FIDO2 authentication reduces the risk of phishing. And combining physical and digital access security lowers overhead costs.

“Identity security is still the easiest entry point for attackers to breach,” says Jeff Kukowski, CEO of Ory. “Secure tokens (something the identity possesses) is the most proven avenue to preventing account takeovers and breaches. Our partnership enables HID customers to protect their accounts quickly and seamlessly in the very best manner with a proven industry leader and less logistical chaos. Together, we’re setting the standard for what modern identity infrastructure should look like.”

Ory manages more than 2 billion identities across its open source and commercial deployments. As such, the partnership enables HID to bring a new category of enterprise identity security to market, by pairing its physical access ecosystem with Ory’s identity infrastructure and opening up new verticals in access. The idea is to bring a measure of modular flexibility and speed into HID’s established enterprise credentialing and physical security model, as a way to offer a viable approach to FIDO lifecycle management.

“HID has helped shape how organizations secure access for decades,” says Sean Dyon, the company’s VP and head of authentication. “Through our partnership with Ory, HID customers can more easily protect both physical and digital access with a trusted partner.”

The product is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2026.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | FIDO2 | HID | identity access management (IAM) | Ory Corp | passwordless authentication