Thales partners with Goaco to ease biometric onboarding for SMEs

| Chris Burt
Thales is providing biometric identity verification technology for an app designed by Goaco for small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) to deliver the same online user onboarding as their largest competitors.

The Goidentity app integrates Thales technology for scanning any one of 8,000 ID documents from around the world with their smartphone’s camera and NFC reader and matching them to the bearer’s face biometrics. Thales’ passive liveness detection protects against spoof attacks, and the app cross checks verifications against KYC and AML regulations to ensure compliance.

Data is not stored on the user’s device or on the platform, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations like GDPR, according to Goaco.

The capabilities are provided as a cloud service to enable real-time digital identity verification without an upfront infrastructure investment. Companies integrate them with their web or mobile applications for Android or iOS through REST APIs and SDKs.

“This partnership is about democratising trust. Small and mid-sized businesses deserve access to the same high-assurance identity tools trusted by global banks and fintechs without the complexity or cost. With Thales behind us, we’re making that vision a reality, enabling thousands of SMEs to onboard users securely, compliantly, and confidently,” says Goaco CEO Gaurav Malhotra.

“That’s why we’ve built an advisory-grade ecosystem around this solution. Goidentity is designed for businesses that need to verify identities quickly, securely, and with minimal fuss, all while meeting the highest standards of trust and compliance.”

The company says Goidentity was designed to be suitable for public sector organizations, financial services, digital platforms and global businesses.

The joint announcement notes that Thales typically serves large enterprises, and saw an opportunity to serve SMEs that often rely on low-assurance pay-as-you-go tools by partnering with Goaco.

“At Thales, our mission is to make trust possible in an increasingly digital world — not just for governments and global enterprises, but for businesses of every size,” says Thales Product Management Director for Identity and Access Management Jason Keenaghan. “This collaboration with Goaco exemplifies how we’re extending the reach of our technology to meet the needs of underserved markets. Together, we’re helping SMEs protect their customers and their operations with enterprise-grade security that’s scalable and easy to adopt.”

