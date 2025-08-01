FB pixel

Thales identity and biometrics sales finally return to post-pandemic normal

| Chris Burt
Thales identity and biometrics sales finally return to post-pandemic normal
 

The market ripples from the COVID-19 pandemic dragged down Thales’ revenues from identity and biometrics in the first half of 2025, according to the company’s first-half results announcement.

The slowdown in sales during the pandemic was followed by a catch-up period that lasted into 2024, the company says, creating an unfavorable comparison as its sales return “to a  more usual run rate in 2025.”

Overall the “Cyber  & Digital” segment Thales’ digital ID and biometrics business sits within was down 3.7 percent to 1.86 billion euros (approximately $2.15 billion) in the first six months of this year.

