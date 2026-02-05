Redefining customer identity in an age of verified trust

By Darryl Jones, VP, Consumer Segment Strategy at Ping Identity

Digital trust has always mattered. What’s changed is the cost of getting it wrong. For years, identity has been treated as a one-time decision that involved verifying a customer at onboarding, then relying on static credentials indefinitely. In a world of AI-driven impersonation, open ecosystems, and relentless fraud pressure, that model is no longer defensible.

The future of Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) is Verified Trust: a dynamic, continuous approach to identity assurance that confirms the same trusted customer is present not just at login, but at every digital interaction. Trust isn’t granted once; it’s continually validated as risk changes. Organizations that cling to static identity frameworks will struggle to protect customers without adding friction. Those that embrace continuously verified trust can deliver security, privacy, and a seamless user experience at the same time.

The state of CIAM today

Most CIAM platforms today are built around three core capabilities: identity proofing during onboarding, authentication for access, and experience optimization to reduce friction. These foundations have supported digital growth at scale, but they were designed for a simpler risk environment, and their limitations are increasingly exposed.

As a result, customer journeys are often fragmented across channels and systems. Onboarding introduces friction that drives abandonment, while static credentials and one-time verification checks leave organizations vulnerable to account takeover, synthetic identity fraud, and social engineering. At the same time, regulatory requirements, from GDPR to identity assurance frameworks like NIST 800-63, continue to expand in scope and complexity.

The consequences are tangible. Customers lose trust after breaches or failed authentication experiences. Security teams struggle to balance fraud prevention with usability. Compliance becomes harder to demonstrate when identity assurance is episodic rather than continuous. In today’s threat landscape, identity assurance must adapt as risk changes, not just at login, but throughout the entire customer lifecycle.

Why verified trust matters for businesses and customers

Verified Trust represents a shift from point-in-time identity checks to an adaptive, ongoing model of assurance. Instead of relying solely on credentials or a single verification event, trust is continuously evaluated using contextual signals and risk indicators.

Four principles define this approach:

Continuous: Trust is not one-and-done. Identity assurance evolves as customer behavior and risk change.

Contextual: Signals such as device, behavior, transaction risk, and environment inform how much assurance is required in any moment.

Customer-centric: Strong security does not have to mean friction. Verified Trust enhances experience by applying assurance only when needed.

Interoperable: Trust must work across ecosystems, standards, and partners without locking customers or organizations into silos.

Privacy-preserving biometrics play an increasingly important role in enabling this model. Modern approaches allow organizations to verify that the same trusted customer is present during high-risk interactions, such as transaction approval or account recovery, without storing or exposing sensitive biometric data. This strengthens assurance while respecting privacy.

For businesses, the benefits are clear: reduced fraud losses, improved compliance, and stronger brand trust. For customers, the payoff is equally compelling: secure, seamless experiences that don’t require repeatedly proving who they are. These advantages are especially critical in financial services, where digital account opening, transaction authorization, and recovery demand both high assurance and low friction.

Enabling verified trust with CIAM

Delivering Verified Trust requires rethinking how CIAM operates across the customer lifecycle. High-assurance identity verification should happen upfront, then be reinforced through lightweight, continuous re-verification aligned to risk, avoiding the cost and friction of repeated full proofing. Authentication must evolve from a single login event into an ongoing process of identity assurance, confirming the same trusted customer is present at key moments.

Privacy-preserving, zero-knowledge biometric technologies make it possible to re-verify identity at scale without centralizing sensitive data, dramatically reducing both cost and risk. This approach also strengthens resilience against AI-driven impersonation. Even if credentials or personal data are compromised, continuous re-verification helps prevent attackers from successfully posing as legitimate customers.

The imperative ahead

Verified Trust is the foundation of the next generation of CIAM. As digital relationships become longer, richer, and more valuable, trust must be continuously earned and verified. Three use cases illustrate what this looks like in practice: Verified Account Opening, Verified Access, and Verified Recovery, where secure self-service device and account recovery dramatically reduces customer friction and help desk costs.

The call to action is clear. Organizations must shift their mindset from managing identities to continuously earning and verifying trust. Those that do will be best positioned to protect customers, reduce fraud, and deliver the secure digital experiences the modern economy demands.

About the author

Darryl Jones is a technology executive with 20 years of experience driving software and cloud solutions in the technology space. He is passionate about delivering products that delight users and provide a sustainable competitive advantage in a complex global marketplace. At Ping Identity, Darryl is Vice President, Consumer Segment Strategy, and leads customer identity solutions.

