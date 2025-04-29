FB pixel

Mexico gets new biometric national identity document

Biometric CURP makes Mexicans’ IDs more secure, but critics cite privacy issues
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Mexico gets new biometric national identity document
 

Mexico’s federal government has gotten the political green light to create a new biometric national identity document – although it could face legal challenges in a system that has previously ruled centralized biometric systems to be unconstitutional.

According to Infobae, the document known as “Llave MX” (or “MX Key”) will incorporate biometric elements such as fingerprints, iris scans and facial photographs, to prevent identity theft and strengthen identification for all Mexicans through biometrics.

The document, an updated version of the numerical Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) assigned to Mexican citizens, will function as an officially recognized ID, intended to “promote a more efficient, transparent, and modern public administration by simplifying and digitizing procedures at all levels of government.”

The government of President Claudia Sheinbaum is pursuing a larger plan for a “centralized digital platform for managing administrative processes, the purpose of which is to have a single digital identity associated with the holder’s CURP.”

Critics say the move to biometrics for the CURP creates a greater risk of government privacy violations or data breaches. Digital rights group R3D has noted that vulnerable groups who do not obtain a biometric CURP could face exclusion from government services. And a piece in Derecha Diario quotes digital activist Marianne Díaz, who argues that “if you need the biometric CURP to live, there’s no real freedom to refuse.”

Yet there is momentum behind the ruling to enact the National Law to Eliminate Bureaucratic Procedures and Corruption, which aims to crack down on corrupt bureaucracies. It establishes a period of 180 calendar days, starting from the date of entry into force of the law, for states and municipalities to establish “Simplification and Digitalization Authorities.”

The Digital Transformation and Telecommunications Agency is responsible for implementing, supervising and monitoring application of the law – which, as described, is either “a policy of social justice that seeks to close historical gaps” or a “transformative tool that will eliminate 50 percent of procedures, standardize requirements and digitize 80 percent of processes through the National Citizen Service System.” (Or both.)

Regardless, the biometric CURP (which is not obligatory) has already proven popular;  the state of Veracruz, the first to issue biometric CURPs, has seen lineups for registration.

However, it could see legal challenges based on precedent. In 2021, Mexico’s Supreme Court declared a biometric-based national register of mobile telephone users unconstitutional. A similar challenge could see the biometric CURP face the same judgment.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Google joins age assurance market as Wallet use cases, availability expand

Google has unveiled a slate of changes to enable age assurance and identity verification with its digital wallet in more…

 

UK Children’s Commissioner calls for ban on ‘nudify’ AI apps

The UK Children’s Commissioner is calling for a total ban on apps that use generative AI tools to create sexually…

 

Digital access to social security number promises speed but worries users

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is introducing a new feature that allows individuals with a my Social Security account to…

 

Financial institutions center identity verification in inclusion and expansion drive

Across the world there is a drive to expand financial inclusion so that more people can have access to banking…

 

RecFaces integrates face biometrics with Genetec to enhance access control

Face biometrics software from RecFaces is now integrated with the Genetec Security Center to enhance the security, efficiency and automation…

 

Incognia ID transcends traditional device fingerprinting with location behavior tech

A release from location identity services provider Incognia announces the launch of Incognia ID, which “combines device intelligence and location…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events