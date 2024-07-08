Mexico and the Caribbean have elements in place to lead on AI, digital identity

Mexico’s emergence as a regional tech leader could apply to AI and digital identity, according to UNESCO. Caribbean leaders are among the more engaged and educated tackling digital identity implementations. And Taiwan is advising Saint Kitts and Nevis on digital ID.

Mexico ready for AI, says new UNESCO report

The Artificial Intelligence Readiness Assessment of Mexico, a collaboration between UNESCO, and the National Alliance for Artificial Intelligence (ANIA), has determined that Mexico is well-positioned to become a regional leader in AI, and recommends the launch of a single digital identity system for the country.

The assessment cites Mexico’s solid existing regulatory framework for privacy, transparency, and access to information, which does not have specific law or policy around AI systems, but contains a number of standards and mechanisms that could already be effective safeguards.

According to a press release, revenues remain a problem, with venture capital invested in AI standing at US$150 million as of September 2023. But Mexico is growing its professional technical and research capacity. It currently ranks sixth in the world in research personnel working specifically in AI, and has become a noted exporter of high-tech goods.

However, says the report, it needs to devote more attention to digital inclusion and representation throughout AI lifecycle stages. Underrepresented groups and Indigenous languages need more of a voice in the discussion, and media and information literacy must be incorporated into the education system.

“Mexico could establish itself as a regional reference in governance due to the ethical and effective development of artificial intelligence by engaging in institutional design, including mapping its ecosystem and a specific legal framework, and achieving the issuance of a National Strategy integrated into its National Development Plan, a challenge in which UNESCO can cooperate,” says Gabriela Ramos, assistant director-general for social and human sciences at UNESCO.

The full document is available here in Spanish.

Single digital ID system key for digital transformation in Caribbean

Engaged and educated leadership is among the unique strengths driving digital transformation and digital identity in the Caribbean, according to key findings from last year’s Caribbean Digital Summit, which drew digital leaders from thirteen administrations to Barbados to address the unique needs of the island region.

The Global Government Forum says forum participants flagged a single digital ID system as a key foundation for digital transformation. Many Caribbean nations are working on digital ID, but delivery has been slow. There is the risk of creating a tangle of incompatibility among a glut of government apps. A single, interoperable digital ID system helps improve access for users, and open standards frameworks allow users to house verified digital credentials in wallets.

A unique advantage for the Caribbean region is that many leaders have IT backgrounds that give them a hands-on understanding of digital processes, which helps drive a strategic commitment to delivery.

The forum also recommends extensive technical training and the establishment of digital marketplaces to streamline procurement.

Saint Kitts and Nevis, Taiwan team up on digital identity development

A report from 98.9 WINN FM in Saint Kitts and Nevis says the island federation’s Ministry of Information, Communications, and Technology (ICT) has engaged in stakeholder consultations with its sponsor Taiwan for the deployment of a digital identity scheme.

The initiative, launched in 2023 through the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF), aims to develop an authentication and digital ID card system to give citizens and residents a secure way to identify themselves with mobile credentials and to access online services such as banking, healthcare, voting and tax filing.

In tandem with the consultation, which will involve more than 40 stakeholders, the government of Saint Kitts and Nevis says it is working on a policy to prevent abuse of the system.

