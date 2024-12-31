FB pixel

Vietnam reaches 70M enrolled in biometric national ID database

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Fingerprint Recognition
Vietnam reaches 70M enrolled in biometric national ID database
 

Vietnam has successfully enrolled 70 million citizens into its national ID database over the last two years thanks to a combination of adaptable software and portable devices, fingerprint sensor maker Integrated Biometrics says in a newly published case study.

The South Asian country’s Digital Transformation Plan laid out a scheme to create a digitally centralized national biometric identity system and enroll over 16 million people. The issuing of chip-based physical ID cards began in 2021. The government also launched digital IDs complemented with the VNeID mobile app.

Since July, Vietnam citizens have to submit fingerprints, iris and facial biometrics to apply for an ID card.

The biggest challenge for the Vietnamese government was the country’s geography. Nearly two-thirds of the population lives in rural areas, many of them in the hilly and mountainous forest regions. To create an AFIS (automated fingerprint identification system), the country worked with a spinoff of the Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) and Integrated Biometrics.

The U.S. company, which designs and manufactures FBI-certified fingerprint sensors for government and commercial use, provided its 10-print (FAP 60) Kojak fingerprint scanner while the HUST spinoff Bach Khoa created an embedded portable device (BKCA) to reach citizens in far-flung areas. Today, Vietnam uses Integrated Biometrics’ Sherlock scanner to identify citizens in the field, the company says in the case study.

Vietnam is also exporting its model for national ID enrollment abroad – more specifically, in neighboring Laos where it is collaborating with the government on creating a resident and citizen identity management system. Earlier this month, a Vietnamese delegation visited the country to discuss the project’s progress, according to the Vietnamese News Agency (VNA).

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UK digital ID companies raised $1B since 2015

The UK digital identity market has generated £2.05 billion (US$2.5 billion) annual revenue during the 2023-2024 fiscal year while the…

 

Know Your Customer? Don’t be so sure, says iProov

Customers aren’t what they once were, with more and more transactions happening digitally and via mobile devices. As such, Know…

 

Cryptographers warn about EUDI Wallet privacy

The European digital identity project, which aims to give each EU resident a digital wallet by 2026, is seeing more…

 

Social media platforms to feel global regulatory crunch in 2025

2025 is shaping up to be a tough year for social media platforms, as the world trends toward stronger age…

 

TSA targets 400 US airports for biometrics rollout

America’s network of airport biometric systems now includes hundreds of airports, but is slated to reach hundreds more in the…

 

West Virginia mDL now available in app from Idemia, more rollouts on the way

Residents of West Virginia can now download their mobile driver’s license to a new app on their Apple or Android…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events