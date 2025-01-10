Mexican state biometric population registry sees high acceptance

The Mexican state of Veracruz is seeing high levels of interest from its population in the biometric version of the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP). The Civil Registry of Veracruz is seeing 70 requests a day, according to local authorities.

A CURP number is a unique code that identifies all Mexican citizens and residents. The new and improved version of the CURP integrates biometric data such as photographs, iris scans and fingerprints. The innovation was introduced to combat identity theft and strengthen security in public records.

The state of Veracruz, with a population of over 8 million, is the first to start implementing the system. Although the biometric CURP is not obligatory, residents have been lining up to complete the registration procedure, El Dictamen reports. The biometric code is used not only for identification purposes but also to access scholarships and pension programs.

The biometric CURP is expected to be introduced in other Mexican states during 2025. The new measure, however, has ignited debates about security and privacy.

Biometric data security has been a point of contention in Mexican politics. In 2021, the Supreme Court declared a biometric-based national register of mobile telephone users unconstitutional. Centralizing biometric data through CURP could create a single point for cyberattacks and open the possibility of mass biometric surveillance, according to media outlet Expansión.

Digital rights group R3D also notes that the vulnerable groups who do not obtain biometric CURP could be excluded from government services.

The creation of the new CURP is also linked to the National Registration and Identity System, approved in 2023 with the General Law on the Operations of Civil Records. The centralized database holds birth, death, marriage, adoption and divorce records, collecting citizen data including biometrics.

The system was criticized for allowing data transfers to any public, private and financial unit approved by the Ministry of the Interior. Groups such as R3D believe that the rule raises the risk of fraud and biometric data theft.

