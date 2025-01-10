FB pixel

Mexican state biometric population registry sees high acceptance

Veracruz residents lining up for non-mandatory ID system, critics worry about data security
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Mexican state biometric population registry sees high acceptance
 

The Mexican state of Veracruz is seeing high levels of interest from its population in the biometric version of the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP). The Civil Registry of Veracruz is seeing 70 requests a day, according to local authorities.

A CURP number is a unique code that identifies all Mexican citizens and residents. The new and improved version of the CURP integrates biometric data such as photographs, iris scans and fingerprints. The innovation was introduced to combat identity theft and strengthen security in public records.

The state of Veracruz, with a population of over 8 million, is the first to start implementing the system. Although the biometric CURP is not obligatory, residents have been lining up to complete the registration procedure, El Dictamen reports. The biometric code is used not only for identification purposes but also to access scholarships and pension programs.

The biometric CURP is expected to be introduced in other Mexican states during 2025. The new measure, however, has ignited debates about security and privacy. 

Biometric data security has been a point of contention in Mexican politics. In 2021, the Supreme Court declared a biometric-based national register of mobile telephone users unconstitutional. Centralizing biometric data through CURP could create a single point for cyberattacks and open the possibility of mass biometric surveillance, according to media outlet Expansión.

Digital rights group R3D also notes that the vulnerable groups who do not obtain biometric CURP could be excluded from government services.

The creation of the new CURP is also linked to the National Registration and Identity System, approved in 2023 with the General Law on the Operations of Civil Records. The centralized database holds birth, death, marriage, adoption and divorce records, collecting citizen data including biometrics.

The system was criticized for allowing data transfers to any public, private and financial unit approved by the Ministry of the Interior. Groups such as R3D believe that the rule raises the risk of fraud and biometric data theft.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

GSA has Section 508 concerns, Idemia touts accessibility advantage for Login.gov

In an announcement noting its inclusion in a $194.5 million blanket purchase agreement (BPA) from the U.S. General Services Administration…

 

Updated Innovatrics ABIS algorithm takes back rank 1 in latent accuracy evaluation

An updated biometric algorithm for latent fingerprint identification from Innovatrics has landed at the top of the U.S. government’s Evaluation…

 

SSI plots a path to seamless travel with reusable digital credentials

The travel sector is becoming one of the busiest for biometrics and digital ID providers, with new trends and challenges…

 

Canadian court upholds Clearview biometric data ban

The Supreme Court of British Columbia dismissed a petition by Clearview AI to overturn an order of the Information and…

 

Estonia greenlights Smart-ID app for voter IDV

During its next local elections, Estonia plans to allow its citizens to identify themselves through the private digital identity app…

 

Classified DOD mobile devices found to have ‘significant’ security holes

The findings of a new Department of Defense (DOD) Inspector General (IG) audit has highlighted significant vulnerabilities in the privacy,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS