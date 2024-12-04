DHS seeks wired interconnection for mobile devices to secure biometric data

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is spearheading an initiative to develop a wired interconnection cable/adapter that supports secure and efficient biometric data collection using mobile devices. The department believes this innovation is set to transform biometric operations for DHS components and interagency partners by providing a reliable and portable solution for biometric identification in field environments.

DHS said the initiative aligns with global trends toward enhancing digital identity and trust, explaining that as biometric technologies become increasingly integral to secure authentication and verification processes, the need for interoperable and secure solutions will continue to grow.

By addressing these needs, the interconnection cable/adapter represents a significant advancement in biometric technology, offering a scalable and adaptable solution for diverse operational contexts, DHS said.

To this end, DHS’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program issued a pre-solicitation for its upcoming 25.1 DHS SBIR Solicitation. According to the pre-solicitation, existing biometric solutions do not fully meet DHS’s operational requirements, particularly for personnel who rely on iOS devices and require secure, hardwired data transfer capabilities.

The ability to collect biometric data securely in real-time is critical for many DHS missions.

DHS emphasized that many of its “stakeholders do not have a mobile fingerprint capability and are reliant on other DHS components’ devices or resort to booking subjects in a field office, which can be a logistics burden. DHS stakeholders’ missions include conducting traffic stops where they may encounter individuals who are on a watch list. Having a mobile capability would enable them to verify [a person’s] identity quickly preventing the need for having to transport the person to a field office, which may be a significant distance from the encounter location for secondary inspection.”

A big challenge for DHS is a lack of biometric capture devices compatible with iOS systems and the widespread reliance on wireless technologies such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, which pose significant cybersecurity risks.

“To date,” DHS explained, “there is a sufficient market of biometric capture devices supported by the Android operating system, but a very limited market of biometric capture devices supported by the iOS operating system. And “key DHS stakeholders use iOS exclusively.”

DHS said “the market availability of biometric capture only using iOS-based mobile phone cameras is not sufficient to address Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM) biometric requirements, as it is limited to just face and contactless fingerprint. To date, use of DHS/OBIM biometric identify identification and verification services require contact fingerprint submission.”

DHS said the iOS market is further limited to capture devices that only provide contactless fingerprint and face biometric supported directly by the phone or the capture devices utilize a wireless (Bluetooth or Wi-Fi) connection for contact fingerprint and iris capture with an optional wired connection that only provides power.”

Wireless connections are unsuitable for sensitive DHS operations, necessitating the development of a secure, hardwired solution that ensures data integrity and meets stringent security standards.

“Wireless connections cannot be used for many DHS mission sets due to sensitivity of the collected data and requirements from the components,” DHS said, pointing out that “key DHS stakeholders who are interested in a mobile capability to support their biometric field mission are prohibited from using Bluetooth peripherals, and due to cybersecurity concerns expressly stated the need for wired peripherals.”

The proposed wired interconnection cable/adapter would bridge the gap between Android and iOS systems by enabling secure data transfer and power connections for biometric capture devices. The device DHS is looking for must support both Lightning and USB-C connections, allowing seamless integration with mobile phones and biometric peripherals. By addressing these compatibility issues, DHS said it can enhance its ability to deploy biometric technology in the field, reducing logistical burdens and improving operational efficiency.

The design and functionality of the interconnection cable/adapter are guided by specific requirements. First, the device must provide high-speed data transfer at rates of 480 Mbps or greater while also supporting power delivery of up to 12W/2.4A. It must be compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems to ensure interoperability across platforms.

The solution also must integrate with commercially available biometric capture devices that can collect contact fingerprints, iris images, and facial recognition data, and must adhere to rigorous standards, including compliance with ANSI/NIST-ITL and Federal Bureau of Investigation Criminal Justice Information Services Division specifications to ensure high-quality data output and interoperability with existing DHS systems.

Portability also is a crucial aspect of the design. The complete system, including the mobile phone, biometric peripherals, must be lightweight and compact enough to be handheld effectively. This will ensure that DHS personnel can operate the device comfortably in the field without compromising functionality. Additionally, the solution must include safeguards to protect privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties, aligning with DHS’s commitment to ethical and secure biometric operations.

The initiative is structured into three developmental phases. The first phase focuses on demonstrating the feasibility of the solution through modeling and simulation. Developers will illustrate how the interconnection cable/adapter integrates with mobile devices and biometric peripherals, providing a schematic to showcase the system’s handheld functionality. This phase lays the groundwork for prototype development by validating the technical approach.

During Phase II, DHS said performers must “demonstrate the technical feasibility of proposed biometric capture device interconnection cable/adapter for data transfer and power, with necessary Application Programming Interface or device drivers that supports at minimum Lightning and USB-C connections to existing COTS compatible biometric capture devices for Android and iOS operating system compatibility through modeling and simulation of the proposed integration pathway between mobile device, cable transfer, and COTS peripheral.”

Solutions must include “a schematic to show that the entire package, including a mobile phone, capture device(s), and interconnection cable/adapter can be handheld effectively as a single unit.”

The deliverables from this phase will enable DHS to evaluate the system’s performance under real-world conditions, providing valuable insights for refinement.

The final phase involves field testing and stakeholder collaboration. DHS will partner with key stakeholders, such as the U.S. Secret Service, Customs and Border Protection, and other agencies to assess the prototype in diverse operational scenarios. Feedback from these evaluations will guide further improvements, ensuring the solution meets the demands of various mission environments.

DHS indicated that the implications of the interconnection cable/adaptor extend well beyond DHS, which emphasized that cable/adapter has the potential to benefit a wide range of stakeholders, including law enforcement, the Intelligence Community, and international partners. Its portability, security, and interoperability make it a valuable tool for biometric identification in disaster response, counterterrorism, and other critical operations where traditional infrastructure may be unavailable.

The development of a wired interconnection cable/adapter for mobile biometric capture marks a transformative step in enhancing DHS’s operational capabilities. By providing a secure and portable solution for biometric data collection, this innovation addresses critical challenges and will enable DHS to better fulfill its mission of protecting national security.

