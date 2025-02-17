FB pixel

Brazil establishes federal body for biometric checks, ID card issuance

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Brazil establishes federal body for biometric checks, ID card issuance
 

Brazil has established a Federal Biometric Service to oversee the issuance of the country’s biometric national identity card, Carteira de Identidade Nacional (CIN).

The new law mandates the Federal Biometric Service to have systems for performing one-to-many and one-to-one biometric checks against the biometric data it holds. The fingerprint data it holds should meet the NIST Fingerprint Image Quality (NFIQ) 2 standard, based on ISO/IEC 29794-4, and face biometrics should meet ICAO’s 9303 specification, in line with ISO/IEC 29794-5. The agency should also set up its system with regard to NIST’s FRTE evaluations and MINEX III fingerprint template interoperability.

False non-identification rate (FNIR) should be 0.02 at a fixed false positive identification rate (FPIR) of 0.001 for single fingerprints, 4-4-2 prints should have a 0.0002 FNIR and rolled ten-prints should have a 0.001 FNIR with the same false positive threshold.

For face biometrics, the system should deliver an FNIR of 0.0085 or less based on the “Immigration visa-border” category of the NIST FRTE 1:N. Thirty-nine algorithms met that standard, as of NIST’s February 5 update.

Liveness detection is required for face biometrics, with the law referring to Level 1 testing against ISO/IEC 30107-3 by iBeta as an expectation for low-risk transactions, and Level 2 for high-risk transactions.

An implementation plan for the Federal Biometric Service is expected to be released within 90 days.

The government has announced that 20 million CINs have already been issued to Brazilians since the ID card’s launch in 2022, and notes the IDs usefulness for receiving free emergency medical services and easing various kinds of transactions.

The CIN database and the Gov.br digital identity system will also serve as the basis for Brazil’s digital public infrastructure, according to the announcement.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

US schools neglecting security of student digital identities

Schools are increasingly digital environments, and many students would be just fine with someone breaking into their classroom account to…

 

Start assessments now and consider age assurance ‘robustness’: Ofcom

Ofcom is readying for enforcement an age assurance with a series of stakeholder engagements, and took 3 days to discuss…

 

World expands in Southeast Asia as global proof of personhood push continues

World is continuing the rapid global expansion it promised during last year’s livestreamed rebrand event, with deployments in the Philippines,…

 

Pakistan advances national ID, biometric policy frameworks

Pakistan has made significant advancements in transforming its digital identity ecosystem. The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) continues to…

 

Poor biometrics options, understanding of DNA hindering UK refugee reunification

Officials with the UK Home Office responsible for decisions on refugee family reunification are struggling to understand key points about…

 

UK govt signs MOU with Anthropic as digital ID, AI become economic issues

Following its announcement of a “Plan for Change” with AI technologies and digital identity as  key drivers, the UK government…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events