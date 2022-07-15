Biometric credentials issued and promoted by governments from Brazil to Lagos

New biometrics identity credentials have been proposed or launched around the world as government digital identity schemes continue to roll out. The applications in the latest batch range from international travel to local transit payments.

Brazil launches new identity cards and passports

From August 2022, the current Registro Geral (RG) document will be replaced by the upcoming Carteira de Identidade Nacional (CIN) as the identity card for Brazilian nationals reports immigration specialist Fragomen. The CIN will include a QR code to help authenticate the card to prevent fraud and to identify the holder.

The crossover will be phased with some states issuing the new credential from August 2022, others following by March 2023. The existing RGs will remain valid until 2032.

Brazil will also launch a new passport in September 2022 with anti-fraud technology, laser-engraved personalization and watermarks.

Lagos launches Smart LAG ID card

Authorities in Lagos State announce that they are launching an upgraded Lagos State Residency Identity Card or LAG ID for improved access to local government services, reports Leadership. Biometric capture is required.

Functions mentioned include a way of identification and use in loan applications and to pay on buses, ferries and in shops.

It is not clear how it is used in conjunction with the national ID (NIN).

Kenya holds promotion for biometric driving license registration

Kenya’s National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has held a three-day promotion this week to promote the country’s new Smart Driving License, reports Kenyans.

The promotion at the Kenya International Conference Centre intends to make it more convenient to sign up for the biometric licenses.

The cards cost Ksh3,050 (US$26) and are valid for three years. Any information about traffic accidents can be added to the chip and be shared with insurers for devising premiums. The government expects five million Kenyans to be registered with the new digital cards by the time the old version is fully phased out.

Philippines ID figures climb

The Philippine Statistics Authority has released an update on progress towards the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) national ID, reports the Philippine News Agency.

68.3 million Filipinos have now registered for the national digital ID, 74 percent of the target population. The target for the end of the year is 92 million enrolments.

Physical card issuance still lags behind. The latest figure is 13,859,229 cards issued.

Article Topics

biometric passport | biometrics | Brazil | digital ID | driver's license | identity document | Kenya | Nigeria | Philippines