Brazil strengthens DPI and digital ID push to boost economic growth ahead of G20

Brazil is advancing in its efforts to strengthen its public digital infrastructure. The goal? To improve access to digital services, enhance economic growth, and promote social inclusion. Recent initiatives highlight the country’s commitment to building a robust digital ecosystem, leveraging technologies to streamline government services and empower its citizens.

Expanding digital identity

At the heart of Brazil’s digital transformation is the Gov.br platform, a digital identity system that enables citizens to access a range of government services online. The platform provides a single sign-on offering that consolidates various government services into a unified digital identity, with the aim of simplifying the interaction between the government and its citizens.

According to a report by CSIS, it was developed to unify the ID systems of Brazil’s 27 states and ensure their interoperability, as well as to streamline other identification processes.

Tariq Malik, technical advisor digital public infrastructure, digital ID ID4D at the World Bank, recently highlights Brazil’s achievements on LinkedIn, noting: “With impressive registration rates exceeding 90 percent for adults and 98 percent for children under 5, Brazil has achieved remarkable milestones in population registration through its Legal ID and Digital ID initiatives.”

Malik praised Brazil’s approach to integrating digital identities with public services, labeling the introduction of the Cadastro de Pessoas Fisicas (CPF) in 2022 as “a pivotal shift towards a comprehensive digital ID system, poised to supersede regional IDs.”

“Moreover, the government leverages DPI to promote financial inclusion through initiatives like Caixa Tem, a digital wallet connected to CPF used to distribute social benefits and facilitate banking for unbanked populations,” he continues.

To support its DPI goals, the Brazilian government has recently introduced a new legal framework through Decree No. 12,069 that outlines the objectives for the country’s digital transformation, emphasizing the need for interoperability, data protection, and cybersecurity. It provides a regulatory basis for the Gov.br platform and other digital public infrastructure initiatives, in a bid to ensure that these systems operate in accordance with international best practices.

The new regulations are part of Brazil’s broader strategy to align with global digital standards while catering to the unique needs of its population. This legal framework also encourages the public sector to adopt new technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and data analytics in government operations.

Brazil’s role in the digital landscape

Brazil’s efforts to enhance its digital public infrastructure are not just focused on domestic benefits. The country is positioning itself as a leader in digital transformation within the Global South. The CSIS report suggests that Brazil is setting an example for other developing countries by building inclusive and resilient digital ecosystems.

Brazil’s approach to digital transformation also comes as the country prepares to host the upcoming G20 summit on November 18th and 19th, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro. The country declared DPI as one of the four priorities of the G20 digital economy working group, a report by Brookings suggests. This presents an opportunity for the country to showcase its digital achievements and advocate for a global consensus on digital governance and data management.

