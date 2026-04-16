Philippines plans ID verification for healthcare with PhilSys integration

The Philippines is planning to modernize its healthcare delivery system with an integration of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys). An MoU signed by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is intended to prevent fraudulent claims and ensure legitimate beneficiaries receive care.

PhilSys will be implemented within the PhilHealth Check Utility (PCU) to use the national ID for identity verification of healthcare recipients. Real-time identity verification will also help reduce duplication and streamline access to benefits, the government says.

“By integrating PhilSys data, PCU allows us to verify identities real-time, perform biometric checks, and ensure that records are accurate and up-to-date,” PhilHealth President and CEO Edwin Mercado said in the announcement.

The integration marks a milestone in the country’s digital governance and service delivery efforts, according to PSA National Statistician and Civil Registrar General Claire Dennis Mapa.

PhilHealth was among the agencies that discussed their experiences with user authentication using the national ID in a February workshop in Quezon City as adoption of the system spreads through the government.

Physical ID card delivery showing slow progress

Meanwhile, the Philippine government has pledged to deliver 12 million additional plastic national ID cards this year, after delays due to disruptions in card printing.

The 12 million cards will be added to the 55 million cards already delivered by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). The agency has also handed over 49.4 million paper IDs, which have the same validity as plastic cards.

“We assure that everyone will receive their physical cards,” PSA’s Wilma Marquez said on Tuesday during a Senate committee hearing, according to The Inquirer.

The Philippine Statistics Authority has been attempting to solve the backlog in physical ID card delivery since 2024, when the country’s central bank canceled its contract with ID card supplier AllCard Inc. (ACI) over delays.

Meanwhile, the government has been trying to stimulate the uptake of the Digital National ID. Close to 91 million Filipinos have been registered for electronic IDs as of the end of January, which accounts for approximately 80 percent of the Philippines’ 112 million population.

Article Topics

digital ID | identity document | identity verification | national ID | patient identification | PhilID | Philippines | Philippines Statistics Authority