FB pixel

iDenfy expands reusable digital ID offering with Denmark’s MitID

Addition of Denmark's widely adopted digital identity comes as European IDV providers prepare for eIDAS 2.0 and wallet-based authentication
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Trade Notes
iDenfy expands reusable digital ID offering with Denmark’s MitID
 

iDenfy has expanded support for reusable digital identities by integrating Denmark’s MitID into its identity verification platform, reflecting a broader shift toward digital credentials in customer onboarding. .

iDenfy’s platform already supports more than 60 digital ID types, including Swedish BankID, the UK’s OneID and Estonian Smart-ID, allowing companies to onboard clients without the hassle of submitting physical documents. The company says that since introducing an electronic ID (eIDV) workflow, the number of users abandoning verification has decreased by nearly a quarter.

The addition of MitID reflects a broader shift in identity verification away from document-centric onboarding toward reusable digital identities and verifiable credentials. With more than 97 percent of Danes aged 15 and older holding an active MitID credential, the scheme has become the primary way many users access government, healthcare, banking and other digital services.

“MitID is not a supplementary option for Danish users; it is the credential they reach for first,” iDenfy CEO Domantas Ciulde explains in a statement. “Our clients serving that market now have a direct path to meet users on those terms, without adding steps or asking for documents that most Danish users would not expect to provide.”

The addition of digital IDs such as MiTID in IDV workflows will also help businesses keep pace with the latest European standards. The eIDAS 2.0 framework obliges banks, payment institutions, and electronic money providers to accept wallet-based credentials as a valid method for Strong Customer Authentication. MitID operates at the eIDAS High assurance level, allowing it to be used for high-trust digital transactions across a range of public and private services..

According to the 2026 Digital ID Opportunity Zones report released by Trinsic, Denmark is listed among strong markets for digital identity adoption and integration. The European country also falls under the “very reliable” market, within its parameters requiring international firms to have a legal entity in the EU and a reason for verification.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Digital identity must be built for interoperability from day one, says Margins CEO

Prominent Ghanaian entrepreneur and Margins ID Group founder and CEO Moses Kwesi Baiden Jnr. has argued that national digital identity…

 

Indonesia, PNG join 50-in-5 as digital public infrastructure push expands

Indonesia and Papua New Guinea (PNG) have joined the 50-in-5 campaign, a global initiative supporting the deployment of digital public…

 

Malaysia mandates age checks for social media users, ID verification for advertisers

Malaysia’s National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) is doing some careful messaging as age verification becomes mandatory for opening social media…

 

Thales supplier Linxens comes under scrutiny by UK’s Labour party

Passport component supplier Linxens is facing scrutiny over ownership links to Chinese investment firms that have been placed on the…

 

Idex appoints new CEO as biometric card maker seeks commercial traction

Idex Biometrics has appointed a new chief executive as the Norwegian biometric card developer attempts to convert a growing order…

 

GLEIF, BIS test vLEI as trust layer for cross-border open finance

Repetitive manual checks, duplicated document submissions and lengthy onboarding: Companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face a number of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events