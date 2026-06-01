iDenfy expands reusable digital ID offering with Denmark’s MitID

iDenfy has expanded support for reusable digital identities by integrating Denmark’s MitID into its identity verification platform, reflecting a broader shift toward digital credentials in customer onboarding. .

iDenfy’s platform already supports more than 60 digital ID types, including Swedish BankID, the UK’s OneID and Estonian Smart-ID, allowing companies to onboard clients without the hassle of submitting physical documents. The company says that since introducing an electronic ID (eIDV) workflow, the number of users abandoning verification has decreased by nearly a quarter.

The addition of MitID reflects a broader shift in identity verification away from document-centric onboarding toward reusable digital identities and verifiable credentials. With more than 97 percent of Danes aged 15 and older holding an active MitID credential, the scheme has become the primary way many users access government, healthcare, banking and other digital services.

“MitID is not a supplementary option for Danish users; it is the credential they reach for first,” iDenfy CEO Domantas Ciulde explains in a statement. “Our clients serving that market now have a direct path to meet users on those terms, without adding steps or asking for documents that most Danish users would not expect to provide.”

The addition of digital IDs such as MiTID in IDV workflows will also help businesses keep pace with the latest European standards. The eIDAS 2.0 framework obliges banks, payment institutions, and electronic money providers to accept wallet-based credentials as a valid method for Strong Customer Authentication. MitID operates at the eIDAS High assurance level, allowing it to be used for high-trust digital transactions across a range of public and private services..

According to the 2026 Digital ID Opportunity Zones report released by Trinsic, Denmark is listed among strong markets for digital identity adoption and integration. The European country also falls under the “very reliable” market, within its parameters requiring international firms to have a legal entity in the EU and a reason for verification.

Article Topics

Denmark | digital identity | financial services | government services | iDenfy | MitID | reusable digital ID