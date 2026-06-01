Idex appoints new CEO as biometric card maker seeks commercial traction

Idex Biometrics has appointed a new chief executive as the Norwegian biometric card developer attempts to convert a growing order backlog and recent commercial agreements into sustainable revenue.

The company announced that CEO Anders Storbråten will transition to Executive Chairman, while Chief Operating Officer Kjell-Arne Besseberg has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

The leadership change comes as IDEX reports what it describes as increasing commercial activity for its biometric payment and identity card business. The company ended the first quarter with a record order backlog of NOK 23.4 million (approximately US$2.3 million), up from NOK 6 million (US$580,000) a year earlier.

According to the board, the company is moving from a period focused on restructuring, refinancing and product launches toward commercial execution and customer growth.

“In little more than a year as CEO, Anders has restructured and refinanced the company, led the development and commercial launch of its biometric card products, and established revenue through agreements with new channel partners and customers,” the company said in announcing the transition.

Storbråten will remain closely involved in the business, focusing on customer relationships, commercial strategy, communications and capital markets activities.

Orders and partnerships add to backlog

The leadership transition follows several commercial developments that have expanded IDEX’s order pipeline.

In May, the company announced a commercial agreement with ID Centric covering biometric identity card products. The agreement included an initial purchase order worth US$1.75 million, with deliveries expected to begin this year.

IDEX also announced this week that it received a sensor order worth approximately NOK 0.7 million (US$68,000) from U.S.-based Sentry Enterprises. Shipments are scheduled for the third and fourth quarters of 2026.

The sensors will be incorporated into Sentry’s combined digital and physical access cards, which the company introduced in 2024 and is now scaling in the U.S. market.

While the agreements add to a growing backlog, investors will likely be watching whether IDEX can translate announced orders into recurring revenue after years of slower-than-anticipated adoption of biometric payment and identity cards.

AI fraud concerns become part of the sales pitch

IDEX also used the announcement to position biometric cards as a response to growing concerns about AI-enabled fraud.

The company argued that advances in artificial intelligence are increasing risks from deepfakes, synthetic identity fraud and attacks targeting traditional password-based authentication systems.

Unlike software-based authentication methods, IDEX’s cards store and match fingerprint data directly on the card itself, allowing authentication to occur without relying on remote servers, networks or cloud infrastructure.

The company believes that hardware-based authentication could become increasingly attractive as organizations seek alternatives that are less vulnerable to remote compromise.

Consolidation pressure builds across fingerprint biometrics

The developments come as the fingerprint biometrics sector undergoes broader restructuring and consolidation.

Earlier this year, Fingerprint Cards and Precise Biometrics announced plans to merge, positioning the transaction as a platform for further consolidation within the biometrics industry.

Meanwhile, Next Biometrics reported first-quarter revenue of NOK 1.8 million (US$175,000), down from NOK 3 million (US$290,000) a year earlier, while posting a loss after tax of NOK 31 million (US$3 million). The company also announced a strategic review that could lead to the divestment of its fingerprint sensor business and a delisting from Euronext Growth Oslo.

Taken together, the developments highlight the diverging paths available to smaller biometric hardware vendors. Some are pursuing consolidation, others are exploring strategic alternatives, while companies such as Idex are attempting to build sustainable businesses around specialized applications such as biometric payment and identity cards.

For Idex, the next challenge will be demonstrating that a growing backlog and expanding partner network can translate into consistent revenue growth in a market that has repeatedly promised commercial breakthroughs but has often taken longer than expected to deliver them.

Article Topics

biometric cards | biometrics | financial results | fingerprint sensors | Idex Biometrics | Sentry Enterprises | stocks