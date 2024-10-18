FB pixel

Sentry unveils biometric card solution to address employee identity fraud

| Lu-Hai Liang
Sentry Enterprises has taken the wraps off its SentryCard360, a security-focused package of fingerprint smart cards and software that offers identity proofing across the whole of an employee’s lifecycle.

Collaborating with passwordless authentication provider Credenti and biometrics startup PrivateID, Sentry Enterprises is introducing SentryCard360, which it says offers “360-degree biometric verification” and “unbroken identity verification” from an employee’s first interview to termination.

Sentry Enterprises Co-founder John Calzaretta says, “SentryCard360 brings a new level of identity verification to the workplace, securing companies from sophisticated fraud schemes while empowering employees with control over their own biometric data.”

The new SentryCard360 features include “Know Your Applicant from the Start,” which provides identity proofing during the employee’s first interview; and a biometric lock that binds an applicant’s face biometrics to their SentryCard before it is even received, which ensures that only their fingerprints can be enrolled onto the card.

As SentryCard360 uses face biometrics, users can securely and quickly recover their accounts if a card is lost or stolen. Biometric binding also deters a rising phenomenon known as a “bait and switch interview.”

Also known as a fake interview or interview fraud, this happens when an interviewee uses a proxy as their stand-in during the interview process. As Business Insider reported, it has been an emerging issue with the rise of remote and virtual interviews, where deception is easier to carry out.

Sentry Enterprises’ SentryCard is known for its biometric fingerprint enrollment, which stores biometric data on the card rather than in a database, with the non-transferable design meaning that only the original user can access their card. The new SentryCard360 is intended to offer a more “comprehensive solution.”

The SentryCard360 was unveiled at the Oktane Conference in Las Vegas this week by the three partners.

