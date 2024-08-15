Idex, TaluCard launching biometric payment card for the visually impaired

A new biometric payment card, developed in collaboration with TaluCard, Idex Biometrics, and a London-based issuer, is set to launch with a focus on accessibility and security. The card, expected to debut in late 2024, is designed to address the needs of visually impaired users and older adults who face challenges with current payment systems.

The TaluCard incorporates fingerprint authentication, in a bid to ensure that only the registered user can complete transactions. It also features tactile markers to help users locate the fingerprint sensor and offers voice guidance to assist in the payment process. With unlimited contactless transactions, the card eliminates the need for PINs or signatures.

To complement the physical card, a TaluCard app will be available on iOS and Android. The app includes technology that provides discreet audio feedback for visually impaired users to verify transaction details.

The card is designed to comply with UK Consumer Duty and Accessibility laws, as well as the upcoming European Accessibility Act, which will be implemented in 2025.

Steve Tyler, director of assistive technology at Leonard Cheshire, praises the TaluCard for addressing key challenges faced by visually impaired users through the use of biometric identification.

Also speaking about the launch, Catharina Eklof, chief commercial officer at Idex Biometrics, says: “Idex Biometrics long standing commitment to bringing trusted biometric authentication solutions to everyone is materializing with the biometric TaluCard.

“It is our strategic imperative to provide payment and access solutions that make it easier and more secure to pay for everyone, including the visually- and memory impaired. We share the conviction with TaluCard that digital and financial inclusion is critical for economic growth and should be a key priority for banks and fintechs.”

Earlier this year, Idex Biometrics collaborated with Accomplish Financial to launch a biometric payment program for those with visual or memory impairments, as well as those with other accessibility needs. Elsewhere, the company introduced biometric payment cards in South Asia in May 2024.

Additionally, Eklof mentions in a blog post last year that adding braille to cards for easy identification is vital for visually impaired individuals. This is also used on biometric smart cards.

