Identity verification processes broke down during Trump govt transition: report

Individuals who gained improper access during the 2024–25 presidential transition could continue to hold credentials or have access inside the federal government.

That is the glaring unanswered question that emerges from the Lessons Learned report on the Biden administration’s handoff to the second Trump administration.

The report is explicit that identity verification broke down and that agencies could not trust incoming requests. It also states that the Trump team declined .gov infrastructure, causing security risks and forcing agencies into improvised communication channels.

The report is a product of the Center for Presidential Transition, and it confirms that unauthorized individuals sought access during the transition, that agencies struggled to verify identities, that the Trump team rejected government-secured IT systems, and that routine background checks and credentialing steps were delayed or bypassed.

However, the report offers no indication that these vulnerabilities were ever corrected, or that those who may have slipped through during the transition were removed from federal systems after Inauguration Day.

The Center for Presidential Transition assists presidential candidates, the incumbent administration, and agencies with transition planning.

The center’s report begins by noting that the 2024 transition “was characterized by significant departures from established norms and set a precedent for future transitions to stray from processes that ensure transparency, ethics and security.”

It added that “the new administration’s willingness to deviate from existing norms has continued to characterize its approach to governing throughout its first year.”

The Trump transition “team created security concerns” from the outset, the report says, noting that “the Trump team conducted its work in the Willard Hotel in downtown Washington, D.C., in New York City, at Mar-a-Lago and virtually.”

Those departures were not abstract concerns, either. They created specific, trackable failures in how the federal government authenticates personnel, controls identity, and secures the flow of sensitive information at the moment when the government is least able to absorb risk.

The Trump team’s decision to reject standard government IT systems immediately destabilized the basic infrastructure used to verify who was who.

Because the transition declined a government-secured email domain, “agency officials had to negotiate how to securely exchange information” with transition personnel, since the team “did not use a government-provided server or .gov email addresses.”

Transition members contacted agencies using a patchwork of private domains – “@transition47.com, @trumpvancetransition.com and @djtfp24.com” – and as the report bluntly notes, “not all requests were from legitimate sources.”

That single sentence should alarm anyone familiar with federal cybersecurity protocols, as it meant federal agencies could not rely on verified domains to authenticate identity. They could not be certain that the person emailing them was a legitimate transition member.

Further, because the communications occurred on private servers outside government control, federal agencies lack the authoritative logs normally used to reconstruct who asked for access, who was granted access, and who handled what information.

As the report states, “It was unclear if the domain platforms met government security requirements … and there were also concerns about an external server’s vulnerability to cyberthreats.”

Consequently, “the lack of standard infrastructure created a risk of inadvertently sharing sensitive information with unauthorized parties or sending it through unsecured channels that might be hacked,” the report concluded.

The authentication instability this created was not hypothetical. Federal agencies reported that “some agencies reported individuals not on these lists arriving at agencies or contacting employees directly to ask for physical or electronic access,” again noting that not all were legitimate.

A second, equally troubling thread running through the report is the emergence of individuals identifying themselves as part of the so-called “Department of Government Efficiency,” or DOGE, an entity that did not formally exist within the authorized transition structure.

The report confirms that during the compressed, disorganized transition window, “some agencies reported individuals not on these lists arriving at agencies or contacting employees directly to ask for physical or electronic access,” and several of these individuals “identified themselves as the ‘Department of Government Efficiency,’ or DOGE, team.”

The appearance of DOGE operatives is not merely an anecdote about confusion. It is a direct illustration of how the breakdown in identity verification created an opening for unauthorized players to position themselves inside federal systems.

With the transition rejecting government-secured email and relying on private domains, agencies had no consistent authentication mechanism. The report makes clear that under these conditions “not all requests were from legitimate sources,” a line that underscores how easily DOGE actors could exploit the vacuum left by the absence of authoritative rosters and secure communication channels.

DOGE’s activities highlight the systemic nature of the vulnerabilities.

When agencies “struggled to verify digital communications from individuals claiming to be transition personnel,” and when the team declined government-secured servers in favor of private infrastructure whose security “was unclear,” the federal government temporarily lost the ability to distinguish legitimate transition representatives from illegitimate actors.

In a transition environment where background checks were delayed, email identities could not be verified, and access lists were incomplete, DOGE did not need sophisticated tradecraft to insert itself.

The report never clarifies whether DOGE-affiliated individuals gained access, what information they received, or whether their attempts were ultimately blocked. Just as critically, it does not say whether any DOGE-linked identities, credentials, or access pathways were reviewed or revoked after inauguration.

In that silence, the DOGE episode becomes a case study in how an authentication vacuum created by rejecting .gov infrastructure and delaying security agreements can enable unauthorized actors to appear inside the machinery of federal power.

In September, the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs issued a report that warned of DOGE’s sweeping violations of privacy safeguards.

Because the Trump transition delayed signing agreements with the White House and Department of Justice, agency review teams did not begin entering agencies until mid-December, causing the team to forgo “roughly six weeks of collaboration” and leaving a vacuum into which unverifiable actors began to insert themselves.

The most critical vetting mechanism – background checks by the Federal Bureau of Investigation – were also stalled. The transition did not sign its Department of Justice Memorandum of Understanding until December 4, “preventing the FBI from processing background checks for future appointees or transition team members.”

Without these checks, “transition team members could not receive classified transition briefings,” the report documented.

While that restriction applied to classified communications, nothing in the report suggests that the same level of caution applied to unclassified but sensitive information, which government agencies often must share quickly during a transition.

But perhaps the most glaring, and ominous, element of the report is what it does not say. Nowhere does it explain whether the government conducted a post-inaugural audit to identify everyone who gained access during the transition.

Nowhere does it say whether unauthorized individuals were flagged and removed.

And nowhere does it state whether credentials granted during the chaotic transition – particularly under improvised or unverifiable email identities – were deactivated on January 20 – the day of Trump’s inauguration – or reviewed later for irregularities.

Instead, the report offers silence.

This omission is striking because the document acknowledges the seriousness of the vulnerabilities. It warns that “the lack of standard infrastructure created a risk of inadvertently sharing sensitive information with unauthorized parties or sending it through unsecured channels that might be hacked.”

It acknowledges that agencies “struggled to verify digital communications from individuals claiming to be transition personnel.”

It states plainly that both the use of private servers and the delays in background checks “created national security risks.”

Yet, after inaugurating the new administration, the report does not indicate that these national security risks were evaluated, corrected, or even systematically investigated.

The identity governance gaps extended into the early days of the administration. After the inauguration, the report notes that rapid, unpredictable reassignments of career officials “led to confusion and chaos as officials found themselves in roles that they had neither expected nor prepared for.”

Sudden changes in acting officials, chains of authority, and personnel roles create additional instability in access permissions, auditing, and account disposition. When early-term governance is chaotic, access control cleanup rarely occurs with rigor.

The transparency and disclosure mechanisms designed to ensure accountability were also bypassed. Because the Trump team refused the services of the General Services Administration, it “was not legally obligated to make the donor, funding, and agency review team disclosures directed in the transition law.”

Without these disclosures, the public – and federal agencies – “lost a valuable understanding of the individuals and organizations influencing the administration,” and without that visibility “there are fewer eyes ensuring ethical governance.”

Without authoritative personnel lists, agency systems have no reliable baseline against which to compare access requests or credentials.

This is the connective tissue of the unanswered question. If the government does not know definitively who was involved in the transition, it also cannot know definitively who might have retained access afterward.

None of this means unauthorized access persisted into the Trump administration, but the report shows that the systems which were designed to prevent it were weakened, delayed, bypassed, or replaced with private infrastructure outside federal oversight.

The absence of a corrective review inside the report strongly suggests that any cleanup – if it happened at all – was informal, piecemeal, and based on agency-level triage rather than a governmentwide audit.

The report closes by warning that “this year’s process fell short of a gold standard” and that the guardrails protecting national security and ethics must be “reviewed, revised and bolstered.”

That recommendation carries a weight that the report itself cannot resolve: the vulnerabilities in the 2024–25 transition may not have ended on Inauguration Day.

Until the government mandates the same identity governance rigor for transitions that it does for agencies, the question of who gained access – and who kept it – will remain unanswered.

And given the stakes, that question can no longer be allowed to sit in silence.

Article Topics

background checks | digital identity | DOGE | identity verification | national security | U.S. Government