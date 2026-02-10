Philippines national ID authentication services improve social protection, G2P transactions

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) convened social protection organizations to look at how the country’s national ID system can streamline government-to-person transactions and strengthen identity assurance for beneficiaries.

At a workshop held in Quezon City, PSA officials and representatives from agencies including the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and PhilHealth discussed their experiences with national ID authentication services. The event focused on how integration with the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) can improve efficiency, reduce fraud and support interoperable government systems.

DSWD officials noted that national ID integration enhances confidence in beneficiary identity by verifying personal details and preventing duplicate or fictitious records. They added that clients benefit from faster transactions, as authentication can be performed through biometric liveness checks without requiring physical ID presentation.

PhilHealth representatives highlighted that linking to the national ID strengthens their database and supports more reliable service delivery. Technical partners, including the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), emphasized the role of PhilSys as an interoperable identity platform capable of supporting broader government integration.

“The national ID system plays a crucial role… by providing a secure and reliable digital identity, it helps ensure that social protection benefits reach the right people,” said Rosalinda P. Bautista, deputy national statistician of the PhilSys Registry Office. “At the same time, the national ID can also be used to facilitate seamless and secure coordination among agencies through tokenization and interoperability.”

Philippine LGUs integrate national ID to streamline services

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has expanded national ID integration with more local government units (LGUs) to improve service delivery and strengthen identity verification.

In Ilagan, Isabela, the city’s online portal eSulongIlagan was linked to the national ID, enabling residents to access services such as civil registry requests, tricycle franchise applications and scholarship programs with faster authentication.

In Bongabong, Oriental Mindoro, the LGU connected its Unified Beneficiary Database to the national ID, allowing biometric verification to prevent fraud and ensure targeted distribution of social assistance.

Other LGUs, including Pasig City, Benguet municipalities Tuba and Tublay, and Maasin in Southern Leyte, have also adopted national ID integration, reporting improved accuracy, reduced duplication and streamlined transactions.

National ID rollout faces printing delays, delivery issues

The Manila Times reports continued issues in the delivery of the Philippine national ID system.

The initiative launched under the 2018 PhilSys Act and has registered more than 90 million Filipinos as of November 2025, with each assigned a unique PhilSys number. However, only about 55 million plastic cards and 48.3 million paper IDs have been delivered, leaving millions without the physical card often required by banks and institutions.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) cited disruptions in card printing after ending its contract with a supplier, with a new long-term printer yet to be finalized. Decentralized printing options are being explored, but capacity remains insufficient. Many registrants have waited over a year, according to the publication, relying on paper or digital IDs that are not consistently accepted.

The Philippine Postal Corp. (PHLPost), the government’s delivery partner, announced it has cleared its backlog, confirming all IDs turned over by the PSA have been distributed. Officials said delivery delays were largely due to incomplete addresses or registrants moving without updates. PHLPost has introduced reforms, including clustered deliveries in remote areas and tighter monitoring, and is procuring a real-time tracking system to improve accountability.

The full implementation of PhilSys remains hampered by printing bottlenecks and difficulties in reaching registrants in remote or conflict-affected areas. PSA officials said resumption of card printing will be announced once schedules are finalized.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | digital identity | fraud prevention | government services | national ID | PhilID | Philippines | Philippines Statistics Authority | social protection