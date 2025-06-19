Hackathon spotlights role of Philippines national ID in effective service delivery

Institutions that are yet to integrate their services with the Philippines national ID Authentication platform have been called upon to do so without delay as this will help streamline service delivery in the areas of social production schemes, financial inclusion and other public service transactions with the government.

The Undersecretary and Civil Registrar General of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Dr Claire Dennis Mapa, made the appeal this week during a hackathon that aimed to spotlight the critical role of the national ID in advancing the country’s national transformation efforts.

“The National ID enables faster and more secure identity verification, reduces fraud, streamlines service delivery, and helps ensure that services reach the right people, especially those who need them most,” Mapa said during the event, according to a PSA press release.

The hackathon, which was attended by several stakeholders including representatives of different government agencies, local government units, and private institutions, provided attendees with a “deeper understanding of the capabilities and benefits of the National ID authentication services in improving public service delivery.”

According to Mapa, onboarding with the national ID authentication platform will not only streamline their transactions, but also ensure their integrity and security.

A demonstration was done of the national ID eVerify service during the hackathon, with the Undersecretary of the Department of Information and Communication Technologies (DICT), David Almirol, explaining the process of ID verification and authentication using the platform.

“With eVerify, we ensure that identity authentication is fast, accurate, and fraud-resistant. This will streamline processes across agencies, reducing redundancy and enhancing service efficiency,” Almirol said.

The PSA launched the national ID eVerify and National ID Check authentication services in June last year.

The Authority has been multiplying strategies to drive stronger adoption of the national ID. It held an event in April which targeted NGOs, urging them to integrate their services with the national ID system. As of March, the PSA had issued over 84 million national digital IDs, and in May, it insisted that all formats of the ID should be accepted for financial transactions across the country.

