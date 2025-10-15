NADRA’s Pak ID app is changing Pakistan’s public service delivery

Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has reported a dramatic shift in how citizens access identity services, driven by the widespread adoption of its Pak ID mobile application.

With over 10 million downloads, the app is one of the country’s most-used public service platforms, enabling citizens to apply for identity documents, make payments and track applications all from their smartphones.

In the last quarter alone, NADRA processed more than 1.2 million applications via Pak ID, marking a 45 percent surge in digital submissions. The app now handles over 10,000 cases daily, accounting for roughly 10 percent of NADRA’s total workload. Officials say this reflects a rapid public migration toward digital identity services and a broader shift in Pakistan’s e-governance landscape.

Pak ID offers a full suite of features, including appointment booking, center locator tools, estimated wait times, secure document uploads, and digital storage of ID papers. Integrated with Pakistan’s growing digital payment ecosystem, the app supports cashless transactions through Easypaisa, Jazzcash, debit and credit cards, EMI, and internet banking. It is available in both English and Urdu for Android and iOS users.

Looking ahead, NADRA plans to introduce home-based biometric verification, AI-powered guidance, a digital identity wallet, and instant smart notifications. “Pak ID is not just a facility but the foundation of Pakistan’s digital future,” NADRA stated via its official X account.

To further expand access, NADRA is increasing the number of registration counters in Karachi from 359 to 550 by the end of the fiscal year, reports The Express Tribune. It is also launching ATM-style Self-Service Kiosks for identity card renewals and other services, initially at Karachi mega centers, with future installations planned at airports, railway stations and shopping malls.

One of the most anticipated features is the upcoming “Proof of Life” service, designed to assist pensioners who face biometric verification challenges due to age or health conditions. NADRA’s Director of Media, Syed Shabahat Ali, confirmed that family members will be able to help elderly users complete the process, ensuring continued access to essential services.

Ali also urged citizens to register key life events — births, marriages, changes in marital status, and deaths — with their local union councils, emphasizing that accurate data is critical to the integrity of NADRA’s digital systems.

