World targets central IDV, AI agent management role with selfie biometrics

World’s latest update positions the company as an identity verification provider for the world of agentic AI, with new tools covering selfie biometric authentication, deepfake protection and bot-resistant governance.

World Co-founders Alex Blania and Sam Altman were scheduled to co-host the “Lift Off” launch event, but with Blania unexpectedly in hospital, Tools for Humanity CPO Tiago Sada subbed in to introduce “World ID 4.0”

OpenAI CEO Altman began with the company’s familiar pitch for differentiating people from AI to maintain trust in the altered online world.

There are now 18 million users with their iris biometrics have used their credentials 150 million times, according to Sada, so it will have to scan a lot more people’s iris biometrics to deliver on that promise.

Daniel Shorr, who works on applied research for TfH called the new version of World ID a “complete soup-to-nuts reengineering of the stack.”

In builds in new privacy protection features including key rotation, multi-party entropy to keep data unlinkable and credential control.

The company also unveiled Agent Kit, with Shorr explaining “We don’t want Skynet. Agent Kit, we feel, is an incredibly compelling answer here.”

Selfie biometrics for IDV

World’s embrace of IDV includes a “Selfie Check” service “for specific use cases” based on face biometrics and liveness detection.

Selfie is the lowest of the World ID verification levels, in terms of assurance, behind “Official ID” (medium) and “Human” (high). World has been piloting the authentication method in 2024.

Shorr also introduced a new World ID app, which includes AI agent management. As demonstrated later in the event, selfie authentication is also used in agentic authorization.

Apps will pay World a fee to prove users are human, meaning World’s monetization plan is to become and IDV provider.

Partnership push

Tinder CPO Mark Van Ryswyk explained the role of World ID in his company’s “trust stack,” including as an age assurance method in Japan. Tinder previously used a process that typically took users half an hour, but now gets people through its World-powered flow in 2 minutes, he said.

Van Ryswyk announced at the event that Tinder has now expanded its support for World ID to the U.S.

DocuSign is integrating World ID as a premium offering, and Zoom is integrating it for deepfake prevention.

World Product Manager Tawanda Mahere described deepfake detection tools on the market as generally relying on pixel-level analysis. “World ID Deep Face, enabled by the native integration with Zoom goes a step further, to provide hardware-backed root of trust to give you real-time proof of presence,” he said.

Zoom Founder Eric Yuan appeared with the deepface verification icon in the corner of his window, and a live demo of a deepfaked Blania concluded with the remote CEO completing selfie biometric verification from a hospital bed.

Pilots at various institutions are launching, starting with Van Eck Funds.

A partnership with AWS on “proof of human and agentic solutions for enterprises” is also in the works, Sada says.

Okta is launching agent delegation feature Human Principal, built through a partnership between TfH, to beta, and Shopify is running a test integration of World’s Agent Kit.

The company announced integrations with Vercel, exa, Browserbase and Coinbase for AI agent management, delegation and audit trail creation.

World also unveiled “Concert Kit,” a tool for protecting tickets from being snapped up by bots that was previewed towards the end of last year in Guatemala. Upcoming tours by 30 Seconds to Mars and Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will use the tool.

World is also increasing Orb coverage in New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco to register more users’ iris biometrics, and has launched an “Orb on Demand” service to bring biometric scans directly to groups of users.

Article Topics

AI agents | authentication | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | deepfakes | digital identity | face biometrics | Tools for Humanity | World