Clear begins biometrics enrollment for TSA’s PreCheck, launches at Hawaii airport

Clear has joined Idemia and Telos among active providers of biometric enrollment to the Transportation Security Administration’s PreCheck program for expedited airport security checks.

Americans can now enroll for or renew their PreCheck membership with Clear at Orlando, Sacramento and Newark Liberty International Airports. Clear also intends to add more locations for traveller biometrics enrollment over time.

Members can renew with any of the three providers, regardless of which they first enrolled their biometrics with.

“Additional enrollment providers make it easier for the public to enroll and enjoy a seamless travel experience,” says TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

Clear was initially approved to capture biometrics for PreCheck enrollment back in 2020.

TSA says PreCheck wait times benchmark is 10 minutes, compared to 30 minutes for standard lines.

Clear is also launching at Hawaii’s Kahului Airport. An announcement from the airport says a Clear greeting area and registration kiosks have been set up at Checkpoint 1, and Clear’s biometric traveller verification kiosks have been deployed at both Checkpoints 1 and 2.

The TSA PreCheck lanes at Kahului are also moving from Checkpoint 2 to Checkpoint 1.

There are currently more than 19 million members of PreCheck.

The launch of Clear enrollment for the TSA program comes just as California lawmakers are considering a bill that could force its identity verification service out of the state’s airports.

Article Topics

airports | biometric enrollment | biometrics | CLEAR | identity verification | trusted traveller | TSA