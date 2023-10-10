Digi Yatra biometrics from Mantra Softech reach production launch at Cochin airport

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) recently unveiled new and modern infrastructure among which is the Digi Yatra face biometrics-based system for paperless and contactless passenger verification.

Digi Yatra has been rolled out in several of Indian airports, and the system is meant to offer users a more seamless and relaxed air travel experience.

In an announcement, a proprietary Digi Yatra system at the CIAL airport has been implemented by Mantra Softech, a Gujarat-based biometrics manufacturer and integrator.

The Digi Yatra project’s pilot phase was completed in February, after Mantra Softech installed the biometric gates, facial recognition algorithm, and a central integrated application platform for passenger verification.

With the new system, passengers can log onto the Digi Yatra app, share their travel credentials with airport authorities to be able to obtain a boarding pass and go through the various verification processes using their face biometrics.

The system has a high-end data capture system for seamless matching, according to the report, and a central monitoring platform to watch how the system works around the airport.

An unnamed Mantra director says the company built a centralized platform at CIAL to house all data, business processes, and multi-party system integrations. The platform completes checks within seconds, according to the director, without compromising on security.

Other projects inaugurated at the airport include the CIAL import cargo terminal and an upgraded version of some of the airport’s emergency services.

Mantra also provides fingerprint scanners for border control in Myanmar.

