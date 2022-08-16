Biometric passenger checks through Digi Yatra app now available at Delhi, Bengaluru airports

Passengers flying from Terminal 3 of the Delhi International Airport in India will henceforth go through passenger check processes without showing any paper-based documentation. This is also the case for domestic passengers using the Bengaluru International airport.

Their face will be the pass for access into the airport, airport security areas and the boarding room using an automated facial recognition system, reports India Times.

This follows the launch of the Beta version of the Digi Yatra app, an application based on facial recognition technology, which will be used by passengers flying into or out of the Delhi Airport.

Travel publication Curly Tales reports that at the same time Delhi airport officials shared the news, those of Bengaluru airport did same, saying the biometric system was tested on some passengers who used Vistara and Air Asia flights.

With the app, which is already available for download by Android device users, passenger check-in time at the airports will be significantly reduced to just about three seconds per passenger, officials say.

They say the use of the app will enhance airport security as the data all passengers will be authenticated by the Airlines Departure Control System, which restricts access to the departure terminal to designated passengers.

Digi Yatra is a project of the Government of India, fronted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which seeks to facilitate how passengers get screened at airports. The plan in the long run is to make the technology available at all airports in the country.

Authorities say the Beta version of the Digi Yatra app will be available for iPhone users in the coming weeks.

“DigiYatra is a unique initiative of the Government of India, coordinated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. It is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society. Delhi Airport is among the first few airports of the country which are ready with the facial recognition system. The system is going to give a seamless experience to passengers. The facial recognition system will save passengers from the process of identity checks at multiple points and encourage them to travel paperless and also enhance safety at the airport,” said Delhi Airport CEO, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, as quoted by India Times.

