New service bundles with PreCheck biometrics enrollment expected from Clear, Telos, Idemia

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) believes an additional service provider will launch enrollment services this year for its PreCheck program, which expedites travel with biometric identity verification.

Clear and Telos ID were each approved to capture people’s biometrics for enrollment to the program in early-2020, along with Idemia, which had a sole source contract as official PreCheck enrollment provider awarded to its predecessor Morpho expire in 2018, and reached 11 million enrollments just weeks ago.

The initial application and renewal fees for the PreCheck program will be capped at their current $85, but the biometrics enrollment providers will be able to set additional price points for the PreCheck Application Program, according to a notice posted to the Federal Register. New application procedures, locations and systems with different associated feed are expected to help drive up PreCheck membership numbers.

“To attract new applicants to the TSA PreCheck Application Program, an enrollment provider may choose to offer additional services or other incentives to TSA PreCheck applicants, beyond membership in the program, as part of its program fee,” the notice explains. “For instance, an enrollment provider may offer discounts for travel related products.”

This would allow Clear to bundle PreCheck with its existing biometric services.

TSA says it expects the providers to join its Universal Enrollment Services in enrolling applicants this calendar year.

