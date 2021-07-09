Idemia reaches 11M biometric TSA PreCheck enrollments as air travel recovers

Cognitec partners with Veridos in Bangladesh

Idemia has announced the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck Application Program has now reached a new milestone with 11 million enrollments.

The enrollment process works through Idemia’s biometric solutions and is designed to enable TSA to identify low-risk air travelers.

Idemia reportedly counts more than 440 biometric enrollment centers on U.S. soil at the time of writing, as well as more than 450 lanes at 200-plus U.S. airports.

“The 11 million enrollment milestone exemplifies Idemia’s continued success and commitment in passenger facilitation solutions,” commented Donnie Scott, CEO of Idemia North America.

For context, TSA PreCheck lane wait times are on average five minutes or less, with individuals choosing to utilize the service exempted from having to remove their shoes, belts, 3-1-1 liquids, food, or light jackets.

The new, 11-million milestone is particularly relevant for Idemia when considering the increasing volume of air travel.

In fact, according to a new report by Mastercard, 20 percent of countries have already returned to at least 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels for domestic flight activity, with border reopenings and pent-up travel demand creating a spotlight on ten particular travel corridors.

In addition, tourists from mainland China, the U.S., and Germany have dominated travel spending globally in the last two years.

An increase in traveling has also coincided with a rapid ascent of biometric solutions – including passes and gates — in airports, aimed at enabling contactless operations to avoid the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“In the midst of the ongoing trend of increased air travel, Idemia aims to increase enrollments and help travelers prepare for their next airport experience at one of our enrollment facilities or at our pop-up enrollment events,” Scott concluded.

Cognitec supplies biometrics for Bangladesh gates

In one of the the latest implementations to be announced, Cognitec has been unveiled as the face biometrics provider for the automated gates recently deployed by Veridos in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The biometric capability is provided by Cognitec’s FaceVACS-Entry VS solution, which combines specialized image acquisition hardware and highly accurate facial recognition software, according to the announcement.

“The successful partnership of two trusted German technology providers guarantees the delivery of cutting-edge border management solutions to our clients,“ said Dr. Jürgen Pampus, VP of Sales at Cognitec. “The modernization of ID and border control systems in many Asian countries also plays into the current demand for seamless, quick processes to reduce waiting times in airports, with or without pandemic conditions.”

Article Topics

airports | biometrics | Cognitec | facial recognition | IDEMIA | identity verification | Mastercard | travel and tourism | TSA