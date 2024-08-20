Clear biometrics to enhance IDV for PRs

Notified, a technology partner for investor relations and public relations professionals, is integrating Clear’s biometric identity verification technology into its GlobeNewswire press release distribution platform.

The integration of Clear Verified with GlobeNewswire is intended to offer a digital identity verification system within existing press release distribution workflows. Users who are already registered with Clear will have the ability to verify their identity in one step, while new users will be able to enroll by providing an ID document scan and selfie biometrics.

Once authenticated, a “Clear Verified” digital badge will be added to press releases on the GlobeNewswire website, with the goal of signaling to readers that the information comes from a verified source. This collaboration aims to increase trust in financial, regulatory, and corporate communications.

Erik Carlson, chief operating officer at Notified, emphasizes the importance of this partnership, stating: “Notified delivers the critical innovations that ensure the press release remains the gold standard and trusted source of corporate news.

“Our exclusive partnership with Clear enhances GlobeNewswire’s industry-leading security standards and brings peace of mind to our customers and their audiences while protecting the fidelity of the corporate narrative.”

According to the company, the benefits of Clear Verified press releases for GlobeNewswire customers include better security through added authentication, flexibility in choosing which releases to verify, and advanced privacy measures that protect personal information.

Highlighting the critical need for authenticity in corporate communications, Kasra Moshkani, executive vice president of Clear Verified, adds: “Clear has long been a trusted resource for identity verification, and our partnership with Notified extends this trust to press releases. By integrating Clear Verified into GlobeNewswire, we provide an additional layer of security, assuring audiences that the information they receive is from a verified source.”

Currently, Clear Verified press releases are available to U.S. based GlobeNewswire customers, with plans for broader availability in the future. Founded in 1998, GlobeNewswire provides press release distribution services globally, with significant operations in both North America and Europe.

The integration gives Clear another new market application for its reusable digital IDs and biometric technology outside of its original travel use case. The expansion of applications also includes age verification for alcohol sales at the new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

