FB pixel

Clear biometrics to enhance IDV for PRs

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Clear biometrics to enhance IDV for PRs
 

Notified, a technology partner for investor relations and public relations professionals, is integrating Clear’s biometric identity verification technology into its GlobeNewswire press release distribution platform.

The integration of Clear Verified with GlobeNewswire is intended to offer a digital identity verification system within existing press release distribution workflows. Users who are already registered with Clear will have the ability to verify their identity in one step, while new users will be able to enroll by providing an ID document scan and selfie biometrics.

Once authenticated, a “Clear Verified” digital badge will be added to press releases on the GlobeNewswire website, with the goal of signaling to readers that the information comes from a verified source. This collaboration aims to increase trust in financial, regulatory, and corporate communications.

Erik Carlson, chief operating officer at Notified, emphasizes the importance of this partnership, stating: “Notified delivers the critical innovations that ensure the press release remains the gold standard and trusted source of corporate news.

“Our exclusive partnership with Clear enhances GlobeNewswire’s industry-leading security standards and brings peace of mind to our customers and their audiences while protecting the fidelity of the corporate narrative.”

According to the company, the benefits of Clear Verified press releases for GlobeNewswire customers include better security through added authentication, flexibility in choosing which releases to verify, and advanced privacy measures that protect personal information.

Highlighting the critical need for authenticity in corporate communications, Kasra Moshkani, executive vice president of Clear Verified, adds: “Clear has long been a trusted resource for identity verification, and our partnership with Notified extends this trust to press releases. By integrating Clear Verified into GlobeNewswire, we provide an additional layer of security, assuring audiences that the information they receive is from a verified source.”

Currently, Clear Verified press releases are available to U.S. based GlobeNewswire customers, with plans for broader availability in the future. Founded in 1998, GlobeNewswire provides press release distribution services globally, with significant operations in both North America and Europe.

The integration gives Clear another new market application for its reusable digital IDs and biometric technology outside of its original travel use case. The expansion of applications also includes age verification for alcohol sales at the new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Digital technologies for birth registration must factor in data, gender considerations: APC

The Association for Progressive Communications (APC), a network of organizations working for the positive use of the internet and digital…

 

Webinar with FIDO Alliance explores drivers for passkey adoption in the public sector

According to the FIDO Alliance, more than 8 billion online accounts can now set up passkeys. Get up to speed…

 

Facial recognition targets scalping at concerts and festivals

Facial recognition is increasingly being adopted at events and large venues to improve security and streamline access. Technology suppliers like…

 

Alcohol sales policy catching up on age verification in the US, UK

New legislation in Pennsylvania puts new emphasis on age verification technology as a means of preventing alcohol sales to underage…

 

TSA biometrics program is evolving faster than critics’ perceptions

By Neville Pattinson, Head of Federal Government Sales at Thales Group’s DIS Identity & Biometric Solutions When Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR)…

 

Facial recognition policy for New Zealand police outlines acceptable use

New Zealand police have published a policy on facial recognition technology (FRT), which lays out how and when authorities can…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events