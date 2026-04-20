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Precise claims 100K biometrics, cybersecurity uses per second, bright future

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Precise claims 100K biometrics, cybersecurity uses per second, bright future
 

Precise Biometrics closed what CEO Joakim Nydemark calls “a challenging year” with a positive EBITDA and cashflow.

The company netted 77.8 million Swedish kronor (approximately US$8.5 million) in the last fiscal year, according to its annual report for 2025. EBITDA was SEK0.2 million ($22,000) and cash flow from current operations was SEK1.9 million ($210,000), down from SEK13.4 million ($1.5 million) and SEK10.1 million ($1.1 million) respectively.

Precise says its biometrics and cybersecurity technologies are used 100,000 times a second, year-round. Nydemark says collaboration with vendors like Secugen and organizations like MOSIP, Aadhaar certification and Precise’s planned merger with Fingerprint Cards present a range of growth opportunities.

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