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Precise, FPC each meet April 30 to approve merger for full biometrics stack

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Precise, FPC each meet April 30 to approve merger for full biometrics stack
 

A pair of Extraordinary General Meetings are planned for April 30 to finalize shareholder votes on the proposed merger between Precise Biometrics and Fingerprint Cards.

Precise will hold its meeting at 9:30 CEST in Lund, Sweden, while FPC’s begins at 10:00 in Stockholm.

Fingerprint Cards shareholders will have the option to vote by post, and shareholders of either can assign a proxy. In addition to the merger proposal itself, FPC shareholders will have to decide on a reduction of its share capital to cover its loss, according to the agenda.

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