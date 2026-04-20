Scaling Nepal’s digital economy will require interoperable identity infrastructure

Two recent studies on Nepal’s digital transformation paint a picture of robust growth but somewhat fragile foundations. Nepal’s digital economy is expanding quickly but the bedrock needed to support secure, interoperable digital public infrastructure (DPI) is still taking shape.

One paper charts the rapid rise of digital payments, mobile wallets, QR code transactions and online banking, showing how digital entrepreneurship is changing commerce. Yet it also highlights the fragility beneath that growth.

The country suffers from uneven broadband access, gaps in cybersecurity, and the absence of integrated service platforms. These platforms would allow citizens to transact with the government through a single, reliable gateway.

In “Towards robust digital infrastructure for sustainable digital economy development of Nepal,” the authors argue that Nepal’s digital economy will only mature if the country strengthens its infrastructure, harmonizes regulation and invests in digital literacy.

The second paper, focused on Nepal’s National Identity Card, reaches a similar conclusion from a different angle. Despite enrolling more than 17 million people, the NID is connected to fewer than ten services and many citizens have not collected their cards.

The study asks what system would allow a foundational identity system to support cross‑domain services without creating exclusion or surveillance risk. Its answer is a federated, open‑standards‑based identity stack with strong consent controls and citizen auditability.

In “Towards a Unified Civic Identity Stack: Integrating Nepal’s National Identity Card (NID) with Cross-Domain Government Services,” the author identifies legal gaps, constitutional constraints and the need for privacy protections that match the scale of what Nepal is trying to build.

The paper draws on infrastructure theory, data justice and digital era governance frameworks to analyze six national digital identity systems. From this, the author produces two core design propositions: that federated architectures are correlated with lower breach severity, and that greater citizen audit visibility correlates with higher voluntary adoption.

Using these findings and being mindful of Nepal’s constitutional constraints, which includes the Supreme Court’s 2024 ruling affirming the primacy of the citizenship certificate, the paper proposes the Nepal Civic Identity Stack. This is a six‑layer federated architecture built on open standards such as OpenID Connect, MOSIP and X‑Road, with a dedicated citizen‑centric consent layer.

A scoring matrix is used to prioritize eight domains for integration, while a legal analysis identifies significant gaps in Nepal’s Privacy Act 2075. The paper also introduces the Federated Legibility Principle, intended as a transferable model for other fragile‑federation contexts. Limitations, including the absence of primary fieldwork conducted, are explicitly acknowledged.

Payments, digital identity and government services advancing in siloes

Both papers point to fragmentation as the main obstacle in reliable and trusted digital infrastructure. Payments, identity and government services are advancing, but they are advancing in silos.

Inclusion is also a priority, whether through financial access or through identity systems that avoid locking people out. Inclusion is a major criterion for DPI. The Global Development Network launched a research initiative this month to assess how inclusive DPI systems really are. Five teams will be selected for the research grants, with up to $50,000 on offer, to uncover greater evidence for whether DPI systems actually benefit all citizens equally or risk deepening existing inequalities.

As for Nepal, the papers argue that Nepal’s next phase of digital development depends on a unified, interoperable digital public infrastructure built on open standards, strong governance and citizen‑centered design.

The World Bank is financing Nepal’s DPI and digitizing public services with $50 million of support. The Nepal Digital Transformation Project was approved in February and is co-financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which is contributing $40 million.​

The financing will help the government design a new national data exchange and national ID system, which will serve as a basis for an integrated social protection system (ISPS), reducing inefficiencies and duplication.

Article Topics

digital government | digital identity | digital public infrastructure | government services | national ID | Nepal