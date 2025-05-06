Nearly 66% of Nepal citizens have not collected national ID cards

In Nepal the government is having a hard time extending its national ID, with two-thirds of registered applicants yet to pick up the card.

Data shows that the Department of National ID and Civil Registration (DoNIDCR) has printed a total of 6.23 million national identity cards, but that only 2.31 million cards have so far been received by applicants.

“That means, still 65.66 percent of the citizens haven’t shown any interest to collect their cards being physically present at the concerned places,” said Tulasi Prasad Dahal, who heads up National ID Management for DoNIDCR. Total enrollment for the scheme numbers 17.21 million, with the figures from mid April (as reported by The Rising Nepal).

Nepal’s ID card project has been dogged by controversy since 2023, when the government cancelled a contract with local Idemia affiliate Advantage International and awarded it to Schema Technology, a company owned by the country’s Prime Minister.

Nepalis must authenticate their identity by visiting designated centers or offices, where they verify their biometrics, in order to receive their national ID card. This requirement for a citizen’s physical presence has been suggested as a reason for the slow roll-out.

In addition, some Nepalis have not been able to receive their cards even after completing authentication as details filled in during DoNIDCR campaigns contained errors. The department has carried out a door-to-to campaign across the country, which resulted in the distribution of just over 1.5 million cards. A further campaign to distribute ID cards through local wards — in 10 districts including Kathmandu, Jhapa, Kanchanpur and Chitwan — will be launched this year, according to Dahal.

Since January 14, Nepal has made it mandatory to present the national ID card when opening a bank account. It is needed for SIM card issuance, company registration and land registration. The government has also tabled a Social Media Regulation Bill, which would require mandatory identity verification for users on social media and digital platforms. While the authorities argue the proposal tackles misinformation, cybercrime and threats to national security, the bill has come under criticism for potential erosion of individual protections.

Senior citizens are facing delay in receiving their social security allowance as they do not have national ID, reports Khabarhub. The publication highlights the plight of senior citizens in Gamtha village, in Khatyad Rural Municipality-7, who have been turned away by local officials who insist on recipients showing a national ID card to claim the allowance.

However, in order to obtain the cards, the senior citizens must make a journey that requires days of travel to reach district headquarters in Gamgadhi. Such a journey can be especially difficult for those with poor health, disability, or simply old age. The story illustrates the difficulty for those who live in more remote areas to obtain official documents. While digital ID can be a solution it too has specific challenges but which are being identified and addressed.

According to Khabarhub, chief district officer Kamal Prasad Pandey is planning to hold public service camps to bring services closer so that senior citizens can obtain their national IDs more promptly.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | identity document | identity management | national ID | Nepal