Digital photos to be required for German ID cards, passports from May 1

Germany is entering a new phase in the digitization process of its national ID card from the start of next month where only digital photos will be accepted for national ID card applications.

According to The Local news portal, the novelty, for a start, will involve identity documents such as national ID, passport, digital residence permit and travel documents for foreigners living in the country. For driver’s licenses and other official documents, paper photos will continue to be accepted until further notice.

While the change will officially take effect on May 1, the government says authorities will have a three-month period of transition to the new system.

Speaking on the development this week, Germany’s acting Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, explained that the move is deemed important as it will greatly facilitate the application process for these documents.

Faeser is quoted as saying that with the digital photos, “our passport and ID documents will be even more secure against misuse or forgery.”

Beyond these reasons, she adds that the new dispensation will also reduce the administrative burden and simplify the process, as local authorities will be able to offer citizens the entire application process in just one visit to the citizens’ office.

Per authorities, applicants of ID cards, passports and residence permits will be able to get digital photos on the spot as there is a plan by the Federal Printing House to equip registration offices with digital photo capture devices. Users will be expected to pay a fee of €6 (US$7) after use.

Apart from the use of these terminals, the government says digital ID applicants can still get digital photos on their own either from photo studios or other places offering that service.

The move to put an end to the use of paper photos for ID documents is part of an ongoing drive by the German government to digitize key administrative services. This month, the new coalition government said it was committed to supporting the implementation of a digital ID system which will facilitate access to public services.

