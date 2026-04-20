Mitek, Synectics partner on IDV, fraud intelligence integration for insurers

Mitek and Synectics Solutions have formed a new partnership to help UK insurers identify fraud earlier in digital insurance applications while improving access to coverage for real customers.

The integration brings together Mitek’s identity verification and anti‑spoofing technology with Synectics’ fraud orchestration platform and National SIRA, a cross‑sector risk intelligence consortium.

“Together with Synectics, we’re helping UK insurers strengthen identity certainty so they can grow responsibly without increasing fraud,” says Tim Barber, VP, EMEA sales at Mitek.

The integration allows insurers to embed Mitek’s identity verification checks directly into Synectics’ fraud intelligence workflows, giving underwriting and onboarding teams a real‑time view of applicant risk whilst protecting the seamlessness of the digital journey modern customers often expect.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) reported that insurers detect more than £1 billion ($1.35 billion) in fraudulent claims each year. Criminals are now increasingly targeting digital insurance channels using synthetic identities, stolen credentials and AI-generated identity documents.

“Cross-institution intelligence and data sharing are essential in the fight against fraud,” says Chris Lewis, Director Strategic Solutions and Analytics at Synectics Solutions. “Combining verified identity with shared intelligence means that insurers can act faster on new risks while allowing genuine customers to access cover with greater confidence.”

The collaboration comes as insurers face pressure to reduce fraud losses while meeting the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Consumer Duty, which requires firms to deliver fair outcomes and avoid excluding genuine applicants.

The partnership intends to help insurers strengthen identity certainty without adding friction for legitimate users, including “thin‑file” applicants with limited financial histories. “Fraud is moving faster than traditional controls can respond,” says Barber. “Insurers shouldn’t have to choose between strong fraud controls and fair customer outcomes.”

“Only by pooling information can we uncover the hidden links and patterns that no single institution can detect alone,” Lewis adds.

Article Topics

digital identity | fraud prevention | identity orchestration | Mitek | Synectics Solutions