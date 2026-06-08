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Ghana joins growing list of countries pursuing online age verification

Government says users may need national ID or driver’s license to access adult content online
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News
Ghana joins growing list of countries pursuing online age verification
 

The Ghanaian government is working on a policy that would mandate age verification for access to age-restricted services like online pornographic content.

The proposal, announced by Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation Sam Nartey George, could require users to provide a national ID card or driver’s license before accessing adult content online, reflecting a growing global shift toward identity-linked age assurance systems.

Even before the policy is introduced in Ghana, concerns have emerged around digital surveillance and data privacy, according to commentary published by Modern Ghana. Similar debates have emerged elsewhere as digital rights advocates argue governments must establish clear accountability and privacy safeguards around age assurance systems.

Poland is one of the latest countries to adopt an age verification policy.

In Africa, at least seven countries have either already enforced age verification requirements, drafted regulation, or launched consultations on possible implementation.

Gabon became the first country on the continent to enforce age verification for access to social media and other digital content. Rwanda has confirmed it is drafting legislation, while Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda have publicly discussed possible age verification measures, mostly tied to social media use.

Speaking during the recent Inter-Parliamentary Congress on the Family, Sovereignty and Values, George said the government is working with cabinet on the proposed  policy.

He also pointed to developments in countries such as the UK where public consultations on the age assurance policy closed recently ahead of expected implementation later this year.

The debate in Ghana mirrors broader international tensions around age assurance, balancing child safety objectives against concerns over privacy, surveillance and the growing role of digital identity systems in regulating online access.

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