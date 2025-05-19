FB pixel

Kenya releases draft guidance on biometrics, age assurance

Notes emphasize need to ensure proportionality, data protection
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  ID for All
Kenya releases draft guidance on biometrics, age assurance
 

Kenya’s data protection authority has issued draft guidance notes on the country’s Data Protection Act, including notes on the processing of biometric data and age verification intended to protect children online.

It its Guidance Note about the Processing of Children’s Data, the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) says “all methods of age verification must be proportionate, privacy preserving and adheres to the principle of data minimization.”

Its instruction is familiar from other, like-minded documents globally. Mechanisms for age assurance “should be proportionate and grounded on a risk-based approach,” so that sites posing higher risks are subject to more stringent measures. Data protection by design and a requirement for data protection impact assessments are also included.

Age verification also appears under the section on accountability, which lists implementing “age verification mechanisms” among “proactive steps to protect personal data” that data handlers should put in place.

The Guidance Note about the Processing of Biometric Data is a substantive document that lays out how to apply data protection principles during biometric processing, including definitions, privacy concerns, a legislative framework and legal basis for processing biometric data, regulatory compliance, and personal data rights.

“All entities in processing biometric data are subject to mandatory registration with the Office of the Data Protection commissioner,” it says.

“Additionally, the data controller must ensure that only necessary personal biometric data is processed, considering the amount of data processed, the extent of its processing, storage period, accessibility, and cost of processing.”

In ensuring compliance, global biometric standards come into play. The guidance says that “in order to avoid any future interoperability challenges, Data Controllers and/or Processors are advised to adhere to the released standards and other future standards.” It lists ISO/IEC 39794-1, ISO/IEC 39794-4 and ISO/IEC 39794-5, among others. It also includes a compliance checklist for service providers.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Yoti improves liveness detection pass rates

Digital identity and age estimation company Yoti has released new figures on its liveness detection technology, showing success rate improvements…

 

Inclusive digital ID poised for leap forward with QR codes, similar credentials

QR codes have been around for decades, but they and other similar technologies have only recently emerged as digital identity…

 

Age assurance debate simmers across EU with calls for stronger measures

Age checks remain in the headlines with new proposals from EU digital ministers to go further with legislation limiting social…

 

Yoti welcomes age assurance direction in UK Strategic Priorities

Yoti has weighed in on the UK government’s publication of its final draft Strategic Priorities for online safety. Prepared by…

 

AuthenticID and Darwinium execs pinpoint AI fraud weaknesses

AI always leaves a trace. Executives from AuthenticID and Darwinium agreed on this point, which offers a silver lining among…

 

Statistics favor UK’s digital business ID but the country is lagging: Umazi

Setting up a business in the UK is a “hidden nightmare,” according to a new survey of small and medium…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS