Maldives collects biometrics to tackle illegal immigration issues

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Fingerprint Recognition
The Maldives government has expanded its national campaign, Operation Kurangi, aimed at curbing illegal immigration across the island nation. As part of Operation Kurangi, a program initiated in May by the Ministry of Homeland Security and Technology to regularize undocumented expatriates, biometric data has been collected for more than 8,000 individuals, the Edition reports.

In May, that figure was just over 700, according to Plus, and by October, the figure rose to over 4,000, Maldives Matters reports.

This comes in response to growing concerns over unregulated migrant flows and their socio-economic impact on local communities. Under this initiative, local councils across the Maldives have been provided with the tools and training necessary to identify undocumented migrants.

In line with this, the Maldives has also introduced advanced biometric technology into its national ID system. Through a partnership with Mantra Smart Identity, the Maldives secured Mantra fingerprint biometric scanners to streamline identity verification processes. The technology will bolster the efforts of Operation Kurangi by equipping local councils with the capacity to verify individuals’ identities. As a result, authorities aim to deter illegal immigration and improve regulatory oversight in remote communities where monitoring has previously been challenging.

According to Corporate Maldives, Minister of Homeland Security and Technology, Ali Ihusaan emphasizes the role of local councils in identifying unauthorized migrants, and has set a three year deadline to tackle the issue. Councils have been trained in using identification methods and are supported by law enforcement in ensuring that only documented individuals can access certain services.

With the recent acquisition of biometric fingerprint scanners, the Maldives joins other nations in adopting biometric technology for identity management. The addition of this technology aligns with global trends in identity verification, emphasizing data security and accuracy in both public and private sector operations.

Since its inception, Operation Kurangi has led to the identification and deportation of hundreds of undocumented migrants. The ongoing expansion is expected to increase detection rates further, enabling local authorities to enforce regulations more comprehensively across all islands.

 |   |   |   |   | 

