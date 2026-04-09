Global Development Network launches $50K DPI inclusivity research grants

The Global Development Network (GDN) has launched a new research initiative for national teams to assess how inclusive their countries’ digital public infrastructure (DPI) systems really are.

Five teams will be selected, each eligible for up to $50,000 to conduct 6-8 months of mixed‑method research that should start by September 2. Participants must be based in low- to upper-middle-income countries and proposed budgets should be within the $50,000 budget.

DPI includes digital identity systems, digital payments and government service platforms, and is increasingly central to public service delivery and economic participation. But despite rapid expansion, GDN believes there is limited evidence on whether these systems benefit all citizens equally or risk deepening existing inequalities.

The risk is that if essential and public services come to rely on DPI, any people who do not have digital connectivity or skills could be excluded, as the UN warned in a report even before the notion of digital public infrastructure was popularized.

GDN aims to fill that gap by funding country‑level studies that examine who is able to access and use DPI systems, who is excluded, and why. Selected teams will analyze existing national DPI systems that have been operational for at least a year, combining quantitative surveys, qualitative research and participatory methods to capture both measurable outcomes and lived experiences.

The initiative strongly emphasizes policy engagement as research teams will be required not only to generate evidence but also to share findings with policymakers, engage national institutions and contribute to public debate on digital inclusion.

Eligible applicants include multidisciplinary teams based in universities, research institutes and think tanks. Consortia are permitted, provided they operate as a single coordinated team. GDN says applicants should demonstrate expertise in digital governance, socio‑economic research, survey design and policy communication.

The organization argues that the call comes as DPI systems are widely promoted as tools for financial inclusion, efficient governance and improved access to services. Yet little is known about their real‑world impact on marginalized groups. Evidence from the programme is expected to inform national digital inclusion strategies and contribute to global discussions on equitable digital transformation.

Full application details, deadlines and submission requirements are available here. The deadline for application is May 15 with information sessions for prospective applicants taking place on April 23, with registration for those webinars available here.

Article Topics

digital identity | digital inclusion | digital public infrastructure | Global Development Network | grant | research