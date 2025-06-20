FB pixel

Findynet funding development of six digital wallet solutions

Finnish public-private cooperative Findynet has announced it will award 60,000 euros (US$69,200) to six digital wallet vendors to help translate their wallets into Finnish and Swedish and meet its interoperability requirements.

The selected companies are Animo, Gataca, Impierce, Sphereon/4Sure, Toppan Security, and Ubique.

Findynet, which is tasked with developing digital identity solutions, relies on the Decentralized Identity Interop Profile (DIIP) to make digital credentials interoperable between issuers, wallets, and verifiers. Having more wallets interoperable with DIIP and OpenID Federation will simplify ecosystem development and credential interoperability, says the organization.

“By supporting the Decentralized Identity Interop Profile (DIIP), these wallets will be interoperable with ecosystems that share similar requirements,” says Findynet. “Most of the wallets will also support the OpenID Federation protocol, one of the foundations of the Findynet trust infrastructure. Wallets supporting OpenID Federation can show their users that the organizations they interact with are trusted entities.”

Namirial showcases digital bank account opening

Italian trust services company Namirial demonstrated how to open a bank account digitally during the Potential Pilot Meeting in Prague this week.

During the demonstration, Namirial Wallet mobile application retrieved key attestations from various sources, including personal identification data, certificate of residence, mobile number and tax identification number.

“These attestations were securely presented to a bank interface developed within the POTENTIAL pilot, enabling the successful creation of a bank account. The process culminated in the signing of a contract and issuance of an IBAN attestation, seamlessly completing the use case journey,” Namirial shared in a LinkedIn post.

The demonstration also included Relying Party (RP) implementation and touched upon eSIM onboarding.

In March, U.S.-based private investment firm Bain Capital announced plans to acquire a controlling stake in Namirial from private equity firm Ambienta.

