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New global framework raises bar for gov’t identity document security

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Trade Notes
New global framework raises bar for gov’t identity document security
 

Identity documents are fundamental to governance and fraud protection. While often associated with legacy processes and obsolete practices, well functioning bureaucracy depends on such documents, which can come under attack from bad actors.

Three organizations in the secure document sector have released a new international framework aimed at strengthening the security of these ID documents, which encompass passports, national ID cards, driver’s licenses and other government‑issued credentials.

The Document Security Alliance (DSA), Intergraf and the Secure Identity Alliance (SIA) have jointly published “Best Practice Guidelines and Minimum Security Standards for Identity Documents,” which offers governments a practical roadmap for designing more resilient identity documents over the course of 50 pages.

The publication comes amid rising concern over the sophistication of counterfeit credentials, which authorities say are increasingly used to facilitate identity theft, financial crime, worksite violations, human smuggling and other offenses. “The threat is not abstract. It is active, adaptive, and escalating,” said Tony Poole, president of the DSA.

Evaluations of ID document validation such as the RIVR competition run by the U.S. DHS have recently shown that fakes are running ahead of most document authenticity checking capabilities at this point, opening up massive fraud risk.

The guidelines are aimed at issuing authorities and policymakers, focusing on principles and decision‑making rather than technical specifications. The authors emphasize that some technologies, such as laser engraving, offer significantly stronger tamper resistance than others,  encouraging authorities with the means to adopt higher‑security options.

At the same time, the paper acknowledges long procurement cycles and budget constraints, offering advice on maximizing security within existing systems while planning for future upgrades.

Strengthening physical, digital and operational security

The framework highlights three areas where improvements can deliver the greatest impact. First, it urges governments to integrate physical security features with digital elements such as cryptographic chips, machine‑readable zones and biometric data. These components should reinforce one another.

Second, it stresses that quality control — especially around portrait photographs, the primary biometric identifier — remains a common vulnerability and should be treated as a core security function. Third, it argues that continuous professional education is essential, as both technologies and threat actors evolve rapidly.

“Security printing sits at the intersection of technology, process, and trust,” said Beatrice Klose, secretary general of Intergraf. “Raising the bar on identity document security is not a one‑time achievement — it demands continuous investment in standards, skills and supply‑chain integrity across the entire industry.”

Bernd Kummerle, chairman of the SIA, commented that not every issuing authority will adopt the same solutions. “But every authority should regularly review its documents against threat scenarios and aspire to a higher standard of security.”

The Best Practice Guidelines and Minimum Security Standards for Identity Documents report from DSA, Integraf and SIA can be found here.

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