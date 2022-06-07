Incode selfie biometrics get a thumb’s up from German regulator for age verification

German regulators reportedly have given a “positive assessment” of age verification software based on selfie biometrics by San Francisco-based Incode Technologies.

The Commission for the Protection of Minors in Media, or KJM, is a central supervisory group working to protect minors from inappropriate content on privately owned broadcasting and online entities. The assessment opens up the German market for age-restricted online service providers to Incode.

Incode is an identity firm makes ID verification software as part of an automated orchestration platform that is designed to eliminate friction for users and cut fraud in onboarding, authentication and payment verification.

The company’s age verification technology works similarly, validating an ID card and matching selfie biometrics against it, providing visual cues to users to make sure the images are of good enough quality to perform a match.

In a statement announcing the German body’s evaluation, Incode‘s CEO, Ricardo Amper, says his age verification software will, among other roles, improve adult onboarding on gambling sites while catching more of the adolescents trying to get past the gates.

It is no small thing for businesses online to comply with anti-money laundering and know your customer regulations, swat away minors and still provide a sign-on process that feels light-handed, Amper says. His goal is to make the swatting as painless for legitimate gamblers as possible.

Other digital identity technology providers approved for age verification by the German authority include Trulioo and Yoti.

