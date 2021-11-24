Trulioo approved for age verification in Germany as CEO talks digital ID ambitions

Trulioo has been approved to provide age verification services with its automated identity verification solution in Germany, as the company attempts to take the next steps from its billion-dollar valuation to its ultimate goal of digital identity dominance.

The technology passed an assessment by the Kommission für Jugendmedienschutz (KJM), or Commission for the Protection of Minors in the Media, for compliance to the legal and technical requirements of the Interstate Treaty on the Protection of Minors in the Media (JMStV).

Age verification checks with Trulioo are carried out through its GlobalGateway, which provides secure access to over 400 reliable data sources through a single API, according to the announcement. GlobalGateway includes ID document and selfie biometrics among its many identity verification tools.

“Trulioo’s age verification solution provides a straightforward and seamless user experience for age-appropriate users while ensuring minors don’t engage in potentially harmful content,” says Steve Munford, Trulioo CEO. “By turning to Trulioo’s solutions, media providers and businesses can perform age checks that adhere to compliance measures while upholding a privacy-centric approach in handling this sensitive data.”

Billion-dollar valuation one step in a journey

Reaching unicorn status as a startup with a billion-dollar valuation is just one step towards becoming “the next Shopify,” Uber or Amazon, Munford tells BetaKit.

Speaking at the SAAS NORTH event, Munford says the step achieved when Trulioo raised nearly $400 million in June simply brings it closer to its overall goal; “domination of the digital identity space.”

Achieving its goals would also bring numerous people into the global economy as active participants, rather than resources for exploitation.

“We think about it, not as a six-month, one-year, or two-year journey, we think about it as a multi-year journey to creating this great Canadian bedrock of a tech company that will solve the digital identity challenge,” Munford tells BetaKit.

