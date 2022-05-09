Intellicheck, Paravision, Incode make executive hires for biometric market growth

Biometrics providers Intellicheck, Paravision, and Incode Technologies have each hired new executives, in the areas of finance, technical innovation and business development, respectively. The latter two appointees share a past connection through experience at another prominent biometrics provider.

Intellicheck names Jeffrey Ishmael as CFO

The board of directors of Intellicheck named Jeffrey Ishmael as its latest chief financial officer (CFO) to apply his business and financial acumen for enhanced growth.

Ishmael has a private equity and venture capital background with firms Blackstone, Greylock, Khosla Ventures, DFJ, KKR, Dell Ventures, Citi Ventures, and Wing Ventures, the announcement states. He also served as a sell-side analyst at Wedbush Morgan securities and at various financial planning & analytics roles at public companies and their subsidiaries. Later, he would take on a leadership role with software-as-a-service companies, being the founding CFO of Cylance, a company that applied AI and algorithmic science to cybersecurity and was purchased by BlackBerry for $1.4 billion in 2019. Following Cylance, he became the CFO of Obsidian Security and RAEN Optics.

“Jeffrey has an impressive track record serving as an operationally focused CFO for two SaaS based companies that experienced hyper growth, one of which was sold for more than $1 billion,” says Bryan Lewis, CEO of Intellicheck. “I am impressed that Jeffrey has driven the implementation of operating plans and strategic initiatives while playing a key role in supporting productivity, improving metrics, and driving team collaborations. More importantly, he has demonstrated expertise in applying advanced financial and business acumen to develop and execute innovative solutions and has successfully built and led high-impact teams.”

With his new role, Ishmael says, “I am thrilled to work with Bryan and the Intellicheck team to drive growth, profitability, and value for our shareholders.”

Ishmael will be the CFO of Intellicheck starting May 13. Departing CFO Bill White will pursue a role at another company outside the identity space, Intellicheck says.

In 2021, Intellicheck hired Bruce Ackerman as senior vice president of sales and David Andrews as vice president of marketing.

Paravision selects Kris Ranganath as innovation SVP

U.S.-based Paravision enlisted Kris Ranganath to take on the new role of senior vice president of innovation in a bid to expand its computer vision products beyond person-centric biometric solutions.

Ranganath is described as a veteran of the biometrics and identity industry with a focus on digital identity, digital platforms, and public safety. Previously, he was the chief technology officer at the NEC Corporation of America (NEC), where he directed solution development practices in NEC’s Advanced Recognition Systems and the business unit for the NEC Digital Platform, where he oversaw multimodal biometrics and digital identity solutions.

He says about his new role, “For a company of Paravision’s size to outperform some of the largest biometric and computer vision companies in the world speaks volumes about the quality of the team. Paravision has achieved outstanding things in a few short years, and I look forward to helping it develop its next generation of innovative Vision AI products.”

Ranganath joins Arun Chandrasekaran, Paravision’s director of software engineering, as another former NEC employee who has taken up a senior role at Paravision following the appointment of President and COO Benji Hutchison just under a year ago.

Incode appoints Allen Ganz as VP of business development

Incode Technologies signed on Allen Ganz as its latest vice president of business development to develop growth and new partnerships.

Ganz brings over 20 years of experience in the biometrics and digital identity field, including over 10 combined years at NEC Corporation of America as director of customer experience in the biometrics solutions division and the vice president of strategic alliances and customer experience. At NEC, Incode says Ganz was responsible for some of NEC’s most high-profile biometric deployments.

“We are excited to bring Allen on board at a time when digital identity technology is hitting its stride,” says Ricardo Amper, CEO of Incode. “In his new role, Allen will help drive scale and accelerate growth. He will focus on facilitating relationships with partnerships that are core to our strategy, enabling a broader set of use cases while expanding our reach and how we support our customers.”

