Biometrics industry hires: Jumio, Suprema, Trusona, Papilon, Intellicheck, iProov expand teams

Biometrics and digital identity providers Jumio, Suprema, Trusona, Papilon, Intellicheck, and iProov have announced a range of new appointments this week from the board room to the C-suite.

Jumio announces Bala Kumar as new CPO

Jumio has hired industry veteran Bala Kumar as its chief product officer (CPO). Kumar is joining Jumio after serving as global vice president of products for TransUnion’s Fraud & Identity Solutions group.

“Given Jumio’s long-standing reputation as the leader in AI-based identity verification and its recent landmark funding, I’m excited to join the team to help drive ground-breaking innovation to this emerging space,” Kumar said, commenting on the news.

“I believe in the power of data and technology to radically improve the speed, accuracy, and scalability of digital identity and risk assessment,” he added. “It’s an honor to join the Jumio team and help make it happen.”

Jumio has also recently partnered with iProov on biometric liveness detection for its KYX platform.

Scott Douglas joins Suprema

Scott Douglas was selected by Suprema as the firm’s new business development consultant.

The announcement was made by the company’s managing director Jamie McMillen.

“Finally, I am absolutely delighted to be able to announce the addition of Scott Douglas to the Suprema UK team,” he said.

“With a focus on developing our mobile access AIRFOB business, his wealth of knowledge and industry experience will be an amazing addition to the business,” Douglas added.

The move comes shortly after Suprema shared positive customer feedback regarding its CoreStation biometric security controller.

Trusona appoints new CTO and CRO

Trusona has appointed John Summers as chief technology officer (CTO) and David McKeough as chief revenue officer (CRO). The new additions will reportedly drive Trusona’s strategic roadmap, as well as enhancing its enterprise security posture, improve customer engagement, and grow revenue.

Before joining Trusona, Summers was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Akamai’s Web Security, while McKeough founded two startups and then spent eight years at McAfee.

“The experience and expertise these additions provide will continue to deepen Trusona’s passwordless solutions to best serve the critical needs of security leaders across the enterprise, expanding to most effectively reach all use cases,” said CEO Ori Eisen.

“We’re proud of this industry-leading talent that has joined Trusona in our relentless dedication to deliver unmatched assurance in digital identity,” Eisen concluded.

Oral Tuntaş is Papilon’s new CEO

Oral Tuntaş thas taken office as Papilon’s new CEO. According to a brief post on Papilon’s website, the appointment of Tuntaş will greatly influence the company’s future strategy and dedication to growth.

Papillon’s new CEO completed his undergraduate and graduate education in engineering at ITU and is now bringing more than forty years of experience in global firms to the company.

“We would like to relay our joy to our shareholders and give Mr. Tuntaş our congrats for his new role,” the post reads.

It is an eventful week for Papilon, with the company being selected by The Department of Civil Registration and Census (DCRC) in Bhutan to create the country’s first biometric database for law enforcement.

New SVP Sales and VP Marketing at Intellicheck

Intellicheck has named Bruce Ackerman Senior Vice President of Sales and David Andrews Vice President of Marketing. CEO Bryan Lewis said the appointments of Ackerman and Andrews reflect the company’s continued focus on growth and expansion into new market verticals to drive market share and revenue.

Ackerman has been in B2B software sales for more than 25 years. More recently, he spent five years heading global sales at Acuant in the digital identity space leading to its successful acquisition.

Andrews has been marketing B2B software for more than 30 years focusing on e-commerce, payments, and most recently, digital identity. He has marketed products for a variety of leading high tech companies including Intuit, BroadVision, Twilio, and, most recently, IdentityMind.

The appointment of Ackerman and Andrews follows the recent appointment of Garrett Gafke as President.

Paul King joins iProov Advisory Board

Cybersecurity expert Paul King has joined the iProov advisory board. Formerly Chief Security Officer AT Cisco UK, King has in the past three decades been a member of many cybersecurity industry bodies, including EC3, CPNI, and the NCSC.

“The protection of identity verification on the internet is of the utmost importance to society and iProov is at the forefront of using AI to combat cyber attacks in this critical area,” King said, commenting on the news.

“I’ve been really impressed by their people, their technology, and their commitment to keeping customers and users safe. I’m very pleased to be joining the team,” he added.

iProov’s biometric technology was recently deployed by Singaporean Bank OCBC and the Australian Tax Office.

