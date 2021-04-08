Jumio chooses iProov biometric liveness detection for KYX Platform

Biometric liveness detection from iProov has been integrated into Jumio’s KYX Platform to establish the genuine presence of the customer to deliver high conversions and fast onboarding processes.

iProov’s integrated biometric liveness technology deters online fraud by distinguishing between a live present user and a spoofed artifact, such as a picture of a picture or a deepfake video, according to the announcement.

Jumio VP of Global Marketing Dean Nicolls tells Biometric Update in an email that iProov’s “great documentation and fantastic support” made the back-end integration process easy.

“The partnership on the technical side has been one of the best I’ve experienced in many years. Excellent documentation and great support, which is also an essential part during integration,” Jumio VP of Product Management Reinhard Hochrieser. “They are using state of the art technology, same as we do, that’s why it was not that difficult to integrate into our workflow.”

The need for Liveness Assurance and Genuine Presence Assurance among enterprises around the world has increased with the rapid shift to remote online services and payments due to COVID-19, the companies say.

“With iProov’s suite of liveness detection and presence assurance solutions, we can offer our customers the highest levels of security for online identity verification, without compromising the user experience,” comments Robert Prigge, Jumio CEO. “iProov equips us with the upgraded flexibilityneeded to realize the opportunities of digital transformation with a simple, effective and powerful fraud deterrent that is trusted by a growing number of global banks, government bodies and digitally native enterprises.”

Advantages to Jumio customers from the iProov integration include high conversion rates with the low false rejection rates in biometric matching, an intuitive user experience with a few steps requiring minimal instructions and a natural arm position, and small SDK size, the companies say.

“We’re excited to partner with Jumio to deliver our world-class presence assurance solutions to its global customer base,” says Andrew Bud, iProov founder and CEO. “The drive toward digital transformation, ease-of-use and bank-grade security demands liveness detection experiences that are simple, secure and inclusive of aging populations.”

Jumio has previously integrated biometric liveness detection from FaceTec for its Jumio Go mobile solution, and Nicolls says FaceTec remains a Jumio supplier. Nicolls emphasizes the importance of customer choice in the KYX Platform.

This post was updated at 1:16pm Eastern on April 8, 2021 to include the comment from Jumio VP Reinhard Hochrieser.

