Intellicheck hires IdentityMind founder to lead digital ID product strategy as president

Daon appoints new SVP and Idex Biometrics executive leaves

Intellicheck has appointed Garret Gafke as company president to lead its cloud-based digital ID authentication product strategy and build out its marketing capabilities.

Gafke is the founder and former president and CEO of digital ID orchestration company IdentityMind, prior to its acquisition by Acuant, and also served as president and CEO of regulatory compliance company SteelEye.

“I am excited to welcome Garrett to the Intellicheck team. Given the explosive opportunities in the identity theft and fraud space, bringing another accomplished identity professional to the management team is an important step forward,” states Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis. “In addition, Garrett’s focus on product strategy and marketing will allow me to continue to build upon the strategic vision that has driven the Company’s growth and expansion into new market verticals along with my focus on the day-to-day operations of the organization.”

Intellicheck formed a partnership with Ipsidy last year to integrate face biometrics and liveness detection with its Remote ID authentication software.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this fast-growing company that addresses the challenges around identity in a radically different manner and with greater certainty than any other company,” comments Gafke.

Daon names SVP Marketing, Idex Biometrics CFO steps down

Daon has appointed George Skaff to be its senior vice president of marketing, a newly created role within the company.

Skaff brings 30 years of industry experience to Daon, most recently with Nuance Communications, where he served as general manager of the Digital Line of Business, having previously been responsible for all inbound and outbound marketing activities for the Enterprise Division and its security and biometrics business.

Idex Biometrics CFO Derek D’Antilio is stepping down from his position to join a different company. D’Antilio has been among the insiders recently buying up Idex stock as mass rollouts of biometric payment cards approach.

VP of Finance Erling Svela will take on the interim CFO position, and D’Antilio will remain in an advisory role with Idex to assist with the transition.

