Incode, Thales, Chekk hire digital ID, regional, regulatory leaders

The latest round of executive hires from digital ID providers this week features Incode appointing Windsor Tanner as global vice president (VP) of growth and enablement and Thales naming Emily Tan as country director and chief executive for Singapore. Also, Chekk has selected Jason Lee as its new chief technology officer, and Pangiam has appointed two new members to its board: Pam Braden and Chris Krebs.

Windsor Tanner is Incode’s new global VP of growth

The company made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the addition of Tanner to Incode’s executive team underscores its commitment to optimizing the customer experience and supporting its partners at a time of worldwide growth.

“The timing is absolutely perfect for Incode’s accurate and highly scalable global identity platform, which solves the tough challenges faced by discerning customers fighting identity fraud in the toughest corners of the world,” the executive says.

Before joining Incode, Tanner most recently served as the VP of sales at Socure and, before that, in a similar post for Nice.

In her new post, the executive will now deliver a global Account Management and Growth Program and build a Global Enablement team to accelerate time to value efficiencies.

“It’s an amazing time to be joining the team, and I’m excited to be working with such industry visionaries in a pivotal role,” she says.

The new hire comes days after Incode named Mitul Parmar as its VP of product strategy and business development.

Thales appoints Emily Tan as chief executive for Singapore

Effective 1 September 2022, Tan has replaced G Kevin Chow, who will continue his Thales career in an unspecified senior leadership role at Thales’ Airspace Mobility Solutions business in France.

In her new position, Tan, a Singaporean native, will lead more than 2,000 Thales employees and drive the company’s growth across three sites in the country, including the group’s largest multi-module Digital Identity & Security manufacturing center in Ayer Rajah Crescent.

“The group’s ambitions also align closely to that of Singapore’s, and I am excited for the many potential opportunities this brings, where Thales can play a collaborative role with key stakeholders to support Singapore as a smart and sustainable nation,” Tan says.

The executive joins the company after spending fourteen years with Shell. Her addition to the team follows Thales’ acquisition of Netherlands-based firm OneWelcome last month.

Chekk names Jason Lee as new CTO

The Hong Kong-based digital identity company says Lee will be based in Singapore but will work with Chekk’s teams and clients worldwide.

Before joining the company, the technology expert was CTO at a compliance firm called Regtank Technology.

Lee, who according to his LinkedIn profile speaks seven languages, will now direct the company’s digital identity development team.

His appointment comes days after Chekk said Standard Chartered Bank added to the digital identity and KYC firm’s apparently still-open multimillion-dollar financing round.

Pam Braden and Chris Krebs added to Pangiam’s board

Government technology provider Pangiam added Pam Braden and Chris Krebs to its board in order to leverage their deep industry experience in technology and cybersecurity.

According to a company announcement, the addition will provide Pangiam with strategic direction to support its focus on applying innovation, emerging technologies and big data applications.

Braden is an operating partner at AE Industrial Partners and brings more than 35 years of experience in the defense, tech and government services industries. Krebs, on the other hand, is a founding partner of the Krebs Stamos Group, an Aspen Institute fellow, and a CBS news contributor.

“We are excited to welcome Chris and Pam to our Board of Directors,” comments Pangiam CEO Kevin McAleenan. “Chris’s expertise in cybersecurity and business resilience, combined with Pam’s strategic leadership in growing businesses and delivering technologies, are strong additions to Pangiam.”

Pangiam and Braden joined the firm’s board weeks after its chief innovation officer Daniel Tanciar said the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency scanned more than 100 million people’s faces from 2018 to 2021, identifying almost 1,000 imposters.

